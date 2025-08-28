LIVE TV
  • Unforgettable Bollywood Movie Kisses That Created Buzz

Unforgettable Bollywood Movie Kisses That Created Buzz

Bollywood has witnessed several on-screen kisses that quickly went viral, leaving a lasting impact on audiences. These moments ranged from tender romantic gestures to bold, path breaking scenes that redefined how intimacy is portrayed in Indian cinema. Some kisses became iconic for their chemistry and emotional depth, while others grabbed headlines for their daring nature and the controversies they sparked.

By: Last Updated: August 28, 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
The unexpected kiss
1/8

The unexpected kiss

When an on screen moment takes the audience by surprise, it instantly becomes the talk of the town, sparking conversations everywhere.

The controversial moment
2/8

The controversial moment

Not all viral kisses were celebrated, some stirred debates, grabbing media attention and staying unforgettable for years.

The bold twist
3/8

The bold twist

A daring kiss broke traditional barriers, making headlines and going viral for its boldness and cinematic impact.

The romantic highlight
4/8

The romantic highlight

A tender kiss in a love story added depth to the chemistry and became one of the most replayed scenes by fans.

The unforgettable classic
5/8

The unforgettable classic

Certain kisses remain etched in Bollywood history, cherished as timeless examples of love portrayed on screen.

The youth favorite
6/8

The youth favorite

A kiss in a modern love story connected with younger audiences, becoming a trending topic on social platforms.

The iconic love scene
7/8

The iconic love scene

Sometimes, a single kiss defines the entire film- remembered as an iconic symbol of passion and romance.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and appreciation purposes only.

