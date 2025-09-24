Bollywood Movies That Had the Most Iconic Fashion Moments

Bollywood has gifted audiences not just with unforgettable films but also with fashion moments that shaped generations. From Madhubala’s royal anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam to Sridevi’s blue chiffon saree in Mr. India, each movie left a lasting style legacy. Madhuri’s wedding saree, Kareena’s “Poo” wardrobe, Urmila’s co-ords, Kajol’s sporty-to-glam look, and Geet’s Patiala suits redefined Indian fashion, inspiring timeless trends that remain iconic even today.