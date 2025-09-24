LIVE TV
  • Bollywood Movies That Had the Most Iconic Fashion Moments

Bollywood has gifted audiences not just with unforgettable films but also with fashion moments that shaped generations. From Madhubala’s royal anarkali in Mughal-e-Azam to Sridevi’s blue chiffon saree in Mr. India, each movie left a lasting style legacy. Madhuri’s wedding saree, Kareena’s “Poo” wardrobe, Urmila’s co-ords, Kajol’s sporty-to-glam look, and Geet’s Patiala suits redefined Indian fashion, inspiring timeless trends that remain iconic even today.

By: Last Updated: September 24, 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
Mughal-e-Azam
1/8

Mughal-e-Azam

Madhubala's anarkali defined Mughal-era glamour; timeless royal elegance.

Mr. India
2/8

Mr. India

Sridevi’s blue chiffon saree raised saree sensuality benchmarks.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun
3/8

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Madhuri Dixit’s purple saree revolutionized Indian wedding sari fashion.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
4/8

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kareena’s “Poo” looks still fuel Y2K and Gen-Z style.

Rangeela
5/8

Rangeela

Urmila’s chic co-ords changed Bollywood’s approach to youthful dressing.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
6/8

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kajol’s sporty tomboy-to-glam wardrobe influenced late 90s campus-wear.

Jab We Met
7/8

Jab We Met

Kareena’s patiala and long tees became an instant desi hit.

Discalimer
8/8

Diclaimer

Fashion impact is subjective and based on cultural influence. These iconic Bollywood looks are celebrated for their popularity and influence, not exact replicas. Viewer perception and trends may vary over time.

