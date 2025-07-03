Bollywood Mystery Movies With Strange Plots Released in 2025
Bollywood loves to keep you guessing what will happen till the last scene. If you love stories that keep you in mystery and give mind blowing plots, here are 7 Bollywood films released this year that are packed with action and thriller.
Crazxy- 28 February 2025
It is a psychological thriller movie. A surgeon's daughter is kidnapped. With only three main characters, the story keeps you guessing till the very end.
Baida- 21 March 2025
It is a supernatural movie in which a formal agent is stuck in a timeline loop, revealing dark secrets through sci-fi layers and mind blowing twists.
Mission Grey House- 17 January 2025
It is a suspense thriller movie in which a man fakes being a police officer to infiltrate a haunted house hiding horrifying truths.
The Secret of Devkaali- April 2025
It is a mythological thriller movie. A village mystery involving divine legends and unexplained deaths, ending with a spiritual twist.
Adhipatra- 7 February 2025
A forest officer investigates mysterious murders tied to coastal methodology. It is a folklore based mystery.
Fateh- 10 January 2025
A cyber crime specialist searches for a kidnapped girl while exposing a digital mafia network. It is an action-crime mystery.
Housefull 5- 6 June 2025
A cruise ship wedding goes wrong when a murder mystery unfolds with comedy and chaos.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.