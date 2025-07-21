LIVE TV
  • Bollywood Oops Moments: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut & Other Actresses Caught in Their Most Embarrassing Camera Fails

Bollywood Oops Moments: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut & Other Actresses Caught in Their Most Embarrassing Camera Fails

Even Bollywood’s most glamorous actresses aren’t immune to awkward slip-ups. From Kangana Ranaut’s bold press remarks and Alia Bhatt’s viral talk show blunder to Kareena Kapoor’s red carpet malfunction and Sonam Kapoor’s fashion missteps—these oops moments quickly made headlines. Other stars like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Jacqueline Fernandez have also been caught off-guard, whether tripping in heels or facing wardrobe glitches. Despite the embarrassment, these celebs win fans over by handling it all with grace and humor—proving that even icons have their off days.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 2:07 AM IST
1/5

Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt experienced an awkward wardrobe malfunction while donning a white short dress, which left her feeling quite uncomfortable in the outfit.

2/5

Kareena Kapoor

The Begum of Nawab donned a stunning saree that was secured with a safety pin.

3/5

Deepika Padukone

The actress experienced a wardrobe malfunction at an event that left her feeling quite uncomfortable. She was spotted in a golden shimmery gown featuring a plunging neckline.

4/5

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a black gown but appeared quite uncomfortable, indicating that her fashion choice did not resonate well.

5/5

Kangana Ranaut

It appears that Kangana's dress was excessively tight for her.

