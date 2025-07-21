Bollywood Oops Moments: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut & Other Actresses Caught in Their Most Embarrassing Camera Fails

Even Bollywood’s most glamorous actresses aren’t immune to awkward slip-ups. From Kangana Ranaut’s bold press remarks and Alia Bhatt’s viral talk show blunder to Kareena Kapoor’s red carpet malfunction and Sonam Kapoor’s fashion missteps—these oops moments quickly made headlines. Other stars like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Jacqueline Fernandez have also been caught off-guard, whether tripping in heels or facing wardrobe glitches. Despite the embarrassment, these celebs win fans over by handling it all with grace and humor—proving that even icons have their off days.