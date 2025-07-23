Bollywood’s Richest Family 2025: Not the Khans, Not the Kapoors, But This Unexpected Empire

When you think of Bollywood’s richest family, Bachchan, Kapoors and Khans instantly come to mind. But, in 2025, that is NOT true. None of them is the richest family in Bollywood.

Bhushan Kumar’s family (T-series production) is the richest family of Bollywood. Here is everything you need to know about this family.