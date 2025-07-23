- Home>
- Bollywood’s Richest Family 2025: Not the Khans, Not the Kapoors, But This Unexpected Empire
When you think of Bollywood’s richest family, Bachchan, Kapoors and Khans instantly come to mind. But, in 2025, that is NOT true. None of them is the richest family in Bollywood.
Bhushan Kumar’s family (T-series production) is the richest family of Bollywood. Here is everything you need to know about this family.
Net Worth
They are ranked the richest film family in India. Their estimated net worth is ₹10,000 crore as of 2025. Their wealth is mostly business based and not dependent on acting.
T-Series Legacy
It became India's largest film production house and label. Founded in 1983 by Gulshan Kumar, starting as a small cassette business. It owns the rights to over 200,000 songs including many new hits and old classics.
Family Members
It is led by Bhushan Kumar now, son of Gulshan Kumar. His wife's name is Divya Khosla Kumar who is a director, actress, and producer. Bhushan's uncle Kishan Kumar, also plays a vital role in the business.
Global Reach
T-Series is Youtube's most subscribed channel with millions of subscribers. They have collaborated with many international artists like Jason Derulo and DJ Snake. They stream music in multiple languages.
Business Empire
They have released many blockbuster films like Satya prem ki katha and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. They have diversified into OTT, live concerts, films and brand endorsements.
Compared to other rich families
SRK and Gauri Khan's net worth is around ₹8,000 crore (including IPL and teal estate), Kapoors around ₹2,500 crore and Bachchan Family around ₹4,500 crore. The Chopra family is the second richest in Bollywood with a net worth around ₹8,000 crore.
Philanthropy and Public image
Bhushan Kumar often contributes to education and healthcare foundations. Gulshan Kumar was known for his devotion to religion and charity work. The Kumar family is known for maintaining a low-profile image.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.