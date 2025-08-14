LIVE TV
Bollywood Romance In Rain: The Most Unforgettable Steamy Scenes

Bollywood is known for its romantic rain sequences that combine chemistry and drama with playful dance performances. These make memorable and seductive cinematic experiences for fans. Here is a list of 7 intimate and steamy rain scenes in Bollywood that will leave you stunned.
By: Last Updated: August 14, 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
Dilwale- Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan wet scene

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have been known for their perfect on screen pairing as a couple. Their chemistry is playful yet passionate which intensifies with rain. The emotional connection and perfect framing makes the scene highly memorable.

Sooryavanshi- Katrina Kaif wet in yellow saree

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a wet yellow saree dancing to seduce Akshay Kumar in this romantic scene. The traditional saree enhanced the intimacy and authenticity of this scene.

Tamannaah wet in rain

Tamannaah, wet in a dhoti-style skirt and sleeveless blouse is what left the audience in love. Her body movements match the rhythm of falling rain. The rain and unique outfit combine for a memorable yet striking scene.

Dabangg- Sonakshi Sinha Wet In Rain

Sonakshi's red dress soaked in rain adds intensity to the scene. Her wet body looks mesmerizing. This scene shows her feminine, teasy side.

Baaghi- Shraddha Kapoor wet in rain

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor perform a high energy dance performance in rain. Their action moves and wet outfits create an adrenaline rush. The iconic steps like "Cham Cham" became instantly memorable for fans.

Aashiqui movie rain scene

Rahul shields Anu under his jacket during heavy rain. They both look at each other with eyes full of lust. The close-up shots and soft lighting heightens the romantic tension perfectly.

Jab We Met- Geet Rain Dance

Kareena Kapoor dances freely in the rain, expressing the pure joy of her character Geet. Shahid Kapoor's character Aditya watches her romantically, enhancing the intimacy.

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

