Bollywood Saree Secrets: 7 Must-Try Draping Styles For Your Festive Look
Bollywood divas always inspired us with their glamorous and luxurious styles, whether it’s long red carpet gowns or elegant sarees. This festive season, you can opt for their saree draping styles to elevate your festive fashion statement looks.
Look at these Bollywood-inspired saree drapes to up your game in these festivals.
Aarti Naagpal Inspired Butterfly Drape
Butterfly drape gives modern twist to the saree, featuring ultra slim pleats, and tube style blouses. Aarti Naagpal in an orange coloured saree with a deep neckline blouse looks surreal and hot.
Janhvi Kapoor Inspired Contemporary Classic Drape
Classic drape with corset-style blouse elevates the look. Jahnvi Kapoor is often seen in sarees with different styles, which makes her look rich yet sexy.
Deepika Padukone Inspired Classic Nivi Drape
Nivi style draping is very common and popular, which gives Indian traditional vibes with a blend of western style. Deepika Padukone in Nivi drape looks elegant.
Sonam Kapoor Inspired Nivi Drape with Pallu Detailing
Nivi style draping with pallu detailing adds precision to saree look. Sonam Kapoor in earthy bronze- brown saree featuring a bold leopard print pallu looks luxurious.
Sobhita Dhulipaia Inspired Belted Drape
Belted saree draping gives structure to your waist by adding a belt and enhances the silhouette. Sobhita Dhulipaia looks minimal and chic in a neutral beige-nude tone saree.
Shilpa Shetty Inspired Dhoti Drape
Dhoti drape gives a mimic of traditional dhoti, featuring pleats in the front and back. Shilpa Shetty is often seen in dhoti-draped sarees mainly during Ganesh Chaturthi festivals.
Rani Mukerji Inspired Bengali Draping Style
Bengali draping style gives you a vintage look, with no pleats in the front and draped over the shoulder instead. Rani Mukerji gives perfect traditional Bengali drape styles.
