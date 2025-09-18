Bollywood Stars Take LinkedIn by Storm: Actors Who’ve Recently Joined The Professional Network

Another trend in the celebrity game is the new generation of celebrities who are engaging LinkedIn by using the professional network platform to present their business ideas and entrepreneurial capabilities. Going beyond the entertainment industry and the glitz of the film industry, these stars are using their individual brands to draw attention to their businesses as investors, founders, and business leaders. This departure is a major change over the traditional way celebrities used to interact with their fans giving them a more professional and formal glimpse into their non-acting lives.

Sharing their experience about brand building, business tactics and investment philosophies, such players as Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi not only grow their professional communities but also empower a new generation of future entrepreneurs. It is a sign of an increasing realization by celebrities that their influence and brand strength can extend far out of the silver screen and that they can create viable business empires as well as reach another type of audience on a professional level. Let’s look at the Top Five celebrities who recently joined Linkedln.