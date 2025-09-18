Bollywood Stars Take LinkedIn by Storm: Actors Who’ve Recently Joined The Professional Network
Another trend in the celebrity game is the new generation of celebrities who are engaging LinkedIn by using the professional network platform to present their business ideas and entrepreneurial capabilities. Going beyond the entertainment industry and the glitz of the film industry, these stars are using their individual brands to draw attention to their businesses as investors, founders, and business leaders. This departure is a major change over the traditional way celebrities used to interact with their fans giving them a more professional and formal glimpse into their non-acting lives.
Sharing their experience about brand building, business tactics and investment philosophies, such players as Shraddha Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi not only grow their professional communities but also empower a new generation of future entrepreneurs. It is a sign of an increasing realization by celebrities that their influence and brand strength can extend far out of the silver screen and that they can create viable business empires as well as reach another type of audience on a professional level. Let’s look at the Top Five celebrities who recently joined Linkedln.
Shraddha Kapoor
She joined LinkedIn to share her entrepreneurial journey as the co-founder of the jewelry brand Palmonas. Her posts give a glimpse into her business ventures beyond acting, including a recent Series A fundraise for her brand.
Vivek Oberoi
As an actor and businessman, his LinkedIn profile highlights his work as an entrepreneur and investor. He is the co-founder of BNW Developments, a real estate company, and also showcases his investments in various sectors.
Varun Dhawan
He uses his LinkedIn presence to connect with professionals and share his experiences in the film industry. His bio identifies him as an "Actor, Investor, Assistant Director," demonstrating his multifaceted career.
Suniel Shetty
A veteran actor with a strong business acumen, he is active on LinkedIn to discuss his ventures in fitness, hospitality, and his role as a startup investor. His profile reflects his diverse portfolio of businesses, including his production house, Popcorn Motion Pictures.
Priyanka Chopra
While she has been on LinkedIn for some time, her presence is notable for showcasing her global brand and various business endeavors. She highlights her work as a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and the founder of her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, as well as her haircare brand, Anomaly.