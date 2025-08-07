From Love Sonia To Sita Ramam 7 Must Watch Films Of Mrunal Thakur That You Shouldn’t Miss
Mrunal Thakur is taking Indian Cinema by storm with her remarkable talent and dedication to storytelling. With a range of impressive performances under her belt, she has proven herself to be a versatile actress who can effortlessly switch between genres and languages. From emotional dramas to realistic portrayals, Mrunal’s passion for her craft shines through in every role she takes on.
Love Sonia.. 2018
Her powerful debut, Love Sonia, tells the heart wrenching story of a young girl's journey through human trafficking. Her emotional performance sets the tone for her career.
Super 30.. 2019
In this inspiring biographical drama, Mrunal plays Supriya, the supportive partner to a mathematician who transforms lives through education. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing approx over rs. 200 crore globally.
Balta House.. 2019
Mrunal brings depth and emotion to her role as a wife of a police officer embroiled in a controversy. Her gripping performance adds tension and realism in the story.
Dhamaka.. 2021
In this intense thriller, Mrunal plays a journalist who adds urgency and realism to the story. The film keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its gripping narrative.
Toofan.. 2021
Mrunal stars as Dr. Ananya, the emotional support to a boxer undergoing a dramatic transformation. Her performance brings authenticity and heart to sports drama.
Jersey.. 2022
In this inspiring sports drama, Mrunal plays the resilient wife of a veteran cricketer who makes a comeback. Her role adds emotional depth and realism to the story.
Sita Ramam.. 2022
This beautiful Telegu romance set in the 1960s marked Mrunal's breakthrough in South Indian Cinema. She portrays Sita Mahalakshmi, whose letters spark an unforgettable love story. The film received widespread praise and won hearts nationally.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only, viewers preference may differ as per their mindset and surroundings.