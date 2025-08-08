LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani

Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani

Meet Bollywood’s top six fittest celebrity couples, from Virat Kohli–Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani–Rakul Preet Singh, inspiring fans with their fitness, style, and relationship goals.

By: Last Updated: August 8, 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani - Photo Gallery
1/6

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani

Sidharth and Kiara promote exercise discipline, strictly healthy eating, and the rare couple workouts- in other words, love and wellness mixing in their universe.

Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani - Photo Gallery
2/6

Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh

Jackky and Rakul train hard in the gym and follow a clean diet while putting up couple-fitness-goals posts on Social Media for their followers.

Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani - Photo Gallery
3/6

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

It is captivating for millions when Virat and Anushka put together holistic health through balanced nutrition, strength training, and yoga and halfway respect for work in the mind.

Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani - Photo Gallery
4/6

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Maintaining the flexibility of being the most healthy while doing functional training, Pilates, and clean eating, Ranveer and Deepika demonstrate that wellness goals that partners work together on are fantastic for building both bodies and relationships.

Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani - Photo Gallery
5/6

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Ranbir and Alia stay fit through yoga, strength training, and mindful living, while also inspiring fellow couples to prioritize their health despite hectic work schedules.

Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani - Photo Gallery
6/6

Disclaimer

The list is curated based on public appearances, media coverage, and fitness influence; rankings are subjective and not based on official fitness measurements.

Tags:

Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani - Photo Gallery
Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani - Photo Gallery
Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani - Photo Gallery
Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?