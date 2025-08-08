Top 5 Fittest and Most Stylish Celebrity Couples: From Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma to Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani
Meet Bollywood’s top six fittest celebrity couples, from Virat Kohli–Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani–Rakul Preet Singh, inspiring fans with their fitness, style, and relationship goals.
Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani
Sidharth and Kiara promote exercise discipline, strictly healthy eating, and the rare couple workouts- in other words, love and wellness mixing in their universe.
Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh
Jackky and Rakul train hard in the gym and follow a clean diet while putting up couple-fitness-goals posts on Social Media for their followers.
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma
It is captivating for millions when Virat and Anushka put together holistic health through balanced nutrition, strength training, and yoga and halfway respect for work in the mind.
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone
Maintaining the flexibility of being the most healthy while doing functional training, Pilates, and clean eating, Ranveer and Deepika demonstrate that wellness goals that partners work together on are fantastic for building both bodies and relationships.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
Ranbir and Alia stay fit through yoga, strength training, and mindful living, while also inspiring fellow couples to prioritize their health despite hectic work schedules.
Disclaimer
The list is curated based on public appearances, media coverage, and fitness influence; rankings are subjective and not based on official fitness measurements.