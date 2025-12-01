Bollywood vs Paparazzi: Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt & More Celebrities Who Lost Control in Front of Cameras
Bollywood Celebrities Losing Cool at Paparazzi: From Alia Bhatt and Jaya Bachchan to Sanjay Dutt and more; here are the most talked-about moments when celebs snapped at photographers. Read what triggered these reactions and how fans responded.
Alia Bhatt Shows Emotions towards the paparazzi
After exiting from the venue where she was present, she was aggressively backed by the paparazzi, leading to an outburst about how frequently the paparazzi are invading the celebrity’s private space and the need for paparazzi to show restraint towards celebrities when they are not at an official media-promise venue.
Jaya Bachchan Comes Out Against the Paparazzi
After being exposed to a constant barrage of paparazzi taking photographs and filming without permission, Jaya remarked about how poor their level of professionalism and appearance appeared, which has now become widespread through the social media channels with distinct divisions of support vs negatively
Sanjay Dutt Confronted the Paparazzi Outside of His Home
Late at night, Sanjay emerged from his residence to discover a large number of paparazzi camped outside his house. Sanjay took this as disrespectful and unnecessary and advised them to leave due to the full-blown commotion,
Kareena Speaks Out Against Reckless Actions of Paparazzi
During her time at an airport, a paparazzi member ran up to Kareena's vehicle and sustained injuries due to his proximity to her moving vehicle. Kareena quickly expressed her outrage and concern that the group would create a situation that would put their own lives in jeopardy as well as threaten the safety of those individuals around them.
Hrithik Roshan Upset by Paparazzi at Temple
Hrithik was upset when a gaggle of photographers gathered around him while visiting a temple for a personal ritual. He asked the photographers to back off multiple times, stating that it was an intimate and sacred moment and not a publicity stunt.
Pulkit Samrat Shouts at Paparazzi After Heated Scene
Pulkit Samrat lost his cool when cameras blocked his way outside a building. He yelled at photographers for pushing and overcrowding, highlighting rising frustration among stars toward aggressive coverage.
Disclaimer
The incidents mentioned are compiled from publicly available sources and viral social media content. The article does not intend to defame any individual and is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All reactions and statements belong to the respective individuals involved.