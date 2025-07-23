7 Prachi Desai Movies on OTT and YouTube That Are Binge-Worthy
Bollywood actor Prachi Desai is well known for her beauty and her blockbuster films, including Bol Bachchan, Rock On!, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai. She was given her first chance for acting by Ekta Kapoor and made her debut with serial ‘Kasam Se’, which made Prachi Desai a household name. After this, Prachi did some more shows and later made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Rock On’.
Here are 7 of Prachi Desai’s must-watch movies available on multiple OTT platforms and YouTube, which will keep you glued to your screen.
Rock On
Prachi Desai was seen opposite lead actor Farhan Akhtar in Farhan Akhtar's 2008 film Rock On. The film was a super hit, and now you can watch it on Prime Video.
Azhar
Directed by Tony D'Souza and Anthony D'Souza in 2016, this film was a biopic of former cricketer Azharuddin. The film starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, and Prachi Desai and Nargis Fakri were the heroines of the film. This film was a semi-hit, but the songs were super hits. You can watch this movie on YouTube.
Silence.. Can You Hear It
This is a film that was released on the OTT platform G5 in 2021. Prachi Desai played the role of a police inspector in the film.
Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout
It is the sequel to ‘Silence.. Can You Hear It’. This mystery thriller film is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, and Parul Gulati. It was released in 2024 on OTT platform ZEE5.
Bol Bachchan
Prachi Desai became Ajay Devgn's sister in this super hit film of Rohit Shetty that came in 2012. At the same time, Abhishek became the girlfriend of Bachchan. It was a comedy film that was very popular. Now you can watch it for free on Hotstar.
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai
Directed by Milan Luthria in 2010, this film was a box office success. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi, and Prachi Desai, the film was based on the Life of an Underworld Don. You can watch this movie on Prime Video.
Forensic
Directed by Vishal Furia in 2022, this film is a psychological crime thriller and a remake of a Malayalam film of the same name. The film stars Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai, Rohit Roy, and Harbanddana Kaur. In this film, Prachi Desai plays the character of Dr. Ranjana/Shashi Ramesh Gupta, a therapist. You can watch this series on ZEE5.
Disclaimer
The content in this Photo Gallery is based on publicly available information and is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. All movie availability on OTT and Youtube platforms is subject to change based on regional rights and streaming policies.