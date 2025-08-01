Bollywood’s Best: From Shah Rukh Khan To Rani Mukerji, Check Top National Award Winners

The 71st National Film Awards, which were presented to celebrate the 2023 filmmaking endeavours, thereby honoured the underappreciated storytelling gaps and ignored areas of ability from all throughout the nation. Indeed, the awards depicted films that enthrall as well as ponder heavy social and emotional themes. The most prestigious awards for acting were shared by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and newcomer Vikrant Massey, who got the Best Actor title for their performances that were distinct yet equally haunting. Meanwhile, Rani Mukherji was commended for her gut-wrenching depiction of a mother battling for her children. The event also honored fine films, with the inspirational biopic 12th Fail winning the title of Best Feature Film and the family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani taking home the prize for family entertainer of the year. The awards this year really encapsulated the breadth and depth of Indian cinema in recognizing commercial success alongside critical acclaim. Let’s take a look at Top National Awards Winners.