Bollywood’s Best: From Shah Rukh Khan To Rani Mukerji, Check Top National Award Winners

The 71st National Film Awards, which were presented to celebrate the 2023 filmmaking endeavours, thereby honoured the underappreciated storytelling gaps and ignored areas of ability from all throughout the nation. Indeed, the awards depicted films that enthrall as well as ponder heavy social and emotional themes. The most prestigious awards for acting were shared by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and newcomer Vikrant Massey, who got the Best Actor title for their performances that were distinct yet equally haunting. Meanwhile, Rani Mukherji was commended for her gut-wrenching depiction of a mother battling for her children. The event also honored fine films, with the inspirational biopic 12th Fail winning the title of Best Feature Film and the family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani taking home the prize for family entertainer of the year. The awards this year really encapsulated the breadth and depth of Indian cinema in recognizing commercial success alongside critical acclaim. Let’s take a look at Top National Awards Winners.

By: Last Updated: August 1, 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
1/5

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan and Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail

Shah Rukh Khan won for his powerful and multifaceted performance in Jawan, a commercial blockbuster that blended high-octane action with a strong social message. Vikrant Massey was honored for his authentic and deeply moving portrayal of a real-life IPS officer in 12th Fail, a film celebrated for its realistic and inspiring narrative.

2/5

Best Actress: Rani Mukerji for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukerji delivered a raw and emotionally devastating performance as a mother fighting to reunite with her children, making the film's legal battle a deeply personal and unforgettable one.

3/5

Best Feature Film: 12th Fail

This film tells the inspiring true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, highlighting his struggles and unwavering determination to overcome poverty and academic failure.

4/5

Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A vibrant and entertaining family drama that blended a classic love story with modern social commentary, providing a colorful and engaging cinematic experience for all.

5/5

Best Supporting Actor: Vijayaraghavan for Pookkaalam and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar for Parking

At the 71st National Film Awards, the award for Best Supporting Actor was shared by two talented actors. Vijayaraghavan was recognized for his role in the Malayalam film Pookkaalam, and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar received the honor for his work in the Tamil film Parking.

Tags:

