  • Bollywood’s tribute to freedom fighters

Bollywood’s tribute to freedom fighters

Bollywood is known for entertaining people but also its powerful storytelling and outstanding performance. Revolutionary war movies bring patriotic emotions in every eye and revives the struggles of our freedom fighters. This list brings Bollywood’s finest work of showcasing the spirit of independence.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 20, 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
Bollywood’s tribute to freedom fighters - Gallery Image
1/7

Kesari

Kesari released in 2019 with star actor Akshay Kumar, shows the struggles faced during the battle of Saragarhi. It shows the bravery of some policemen against Afghan invaders.

Bollywood’s tribute to freedom fighters - Gallery Image
2/7

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

This movie was based on Rani Lakshmibai depicted as a fierce rebellion of her time. The role was wonderfully depicted by Kangana Ranaut in the year 2019.

Bollywood’s tribute to freedom fighters - Gallery Image
3/7

Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Aamir Khan played the role of a sepoy in 1857 revolt. This movie was released in 2019.

Bollywood’s tribute to freedom fighters - Gallery Image
4/7

Raazi

Not really a war story, it’s a set against Indo-Pak conflict in which Alia Bhatt plays the role of an undercover spy.

Bollywood’s tribute to freedom fighters - Gallery Image
5/7

Shaheed

This is a very remarkable story based on Bhagat Singh. It is often played on TV on patriotic days. It was released in 1965.

Bollywood’s tribute to freedom fighters - Gallery Image
6/7

Swades

Released in 2004, this movie is done by Shahrukh khan. He comes back to India to bring a change.

Bollywood’s tribute to freedom fighters - Gallery Image
7/7

Lagaan

This was an Oscar nomination. The story was based on a village which fought British injustice and discrimination through cricket in colonial India. It was released in 2001.

Bollywood’s tribute to freedom fighters - Gallery Image

