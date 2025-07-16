LIVE TV
  Boost Productivity with These 7 Smart, Science-Backed Work Habits

Boost Productivity with These 7 Smart, Science-Backed Work Habits

Working harder doesn’t always mean working better. These 7 science-backed habits help you optimize your time, improve focus, and increase productivity without burning out. Small changes can lead to big results.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
Schedule Deep Work

Block distractions and focus on priority tasks. Deep work makes you more productive, improves concentration, and enables you to do more in less time without getting tired.

2/7

Take planned breaks

Short work breaks enhance mental focus and creativity. Use the Pomodoro technique - 25 minutes of intense work followed by 5-minute breaks to energize your brain.

3/7

Start with High-Priority Tasks

Do the most significant things early in the morning. Science proves that your willpower and intellectual energy are at an all-time high early, so this is when you should make significant decisions.

4/7

Obey the Two-Minute Rule.

If it can be done in less than two minutes, do it immediately. This habit prevents little things from piling up and prevents your mind and calendar from becoming bogged down.

5/7

Organize Your Workspace

A peaceful, well-lit, and hygienic working space helps decrease stress and improve focus. Research has shown that clean surroundings are associated with effective thinking and effective time management.

6/7

Limit Multitasking

Do one job at a time to complete it faster and better, without getting mentally exhausted.

7/7

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep isn't a luxury, it's a work tool. Improved sleep enhances recall, decision-making, and emotional regulation. Shoot for 7–9 hours to work smarter and maintain your energy level.

