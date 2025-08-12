LIVE TV
  • Top 6 Inspiring Movies to Boost Your Public Speaking Skills

Top 6 Inspiring Movies to Boost Your Public Speaking Skills

Some of us find it hard to do public speaking, it races our heartbeats, and sometimes leads to fumbling. Public speaking is much about confidence and storytelling, mainly how you draw the audience’s attention to yourself. If you’re someone who is struggling in this and wants to improve communication skills, these movies will inspire you with powerful dialogues, accents, and remarkable performances. 

1/7

The King’s Speech (2010)

The King’s Speech (2010) is a historical drama movie directed by Tom Hooper. The movie follows King George VI, who overcame his stammering problem with the help of a speech therapist. The King’s Speech is a must-watch if you have stage fright.

2/7

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Poets Society (1989) is a coming-of-age drama directed by Peter Weir. The movie revolves around an English Teacher who inspires other students through his unique poetry teaching skills.

3/7

12th Fail (2023)

12th Fail (2023) is a blockbuster movie directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The movie is based on Manoj Kumar Sharma, who struggles with poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer. 12th Fail will give you a confident voice to speak in the crowd.

4/7

Lincoln (2012)

Lincoln (2012) is a biographical historical movie directed by Steven Spielberg. The movie shows Abraham Lincoln’s rise in voice to abolish slavery by introducing the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution in 1865. Lincoln is best to take inspiration to give an impactful speech delivery, and remain calm in tough situations.

5/7

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Scent of a Woman (1992) is a classic movie directed by Martin Brest. The movie mainly focuses on a preparatory school student who takes a part-time job of assisting a retired Army lieutenant colonel who is blind, depressed, and irritable.

6/7

Speak (2025)

Speak (2025) is a documentary film directed by Jennifer Tiexiera and Guy Mossman. The documentary features five students who participated in high school speech and debate competitions with powerful topics.

7/7

Disclaimer

The movies mentioned in this photo gallery are listed for entertainment and educational purposes only. Their inclusion does not imply endorsement of all views, scenes, or characters depicted. Viewer discretion is advised, and individual opinions about the films may vary.

