Border 2’s Hot Actress Is An Army Officer’s Daughter? Meet Medha Rana: Age, Movies, Instagram & Family Secrets Revealed

Border 2's Actress Medha Rana: Age, Movies, Instagram & Family
Border 2 actress Medha Rana is gaining attention for her role in the film. From her age to family background, here's information about the Bollywood actress, Medha Rana.
Medha Rana Age
Medha Rana was born on 25 December 1999. She is 26 years old in 2026.
Medha Rana Movies
Medha made her film debut with the Netflix movie Friday Night Plan released in 2023. She co-starred with Babil Khan.
Medha Rana TV Shows/ Web series
She appeared in London Files (2022) alongside Arjun Rampal. Ishq In The Air is another popular project she's known for.
Medha Rana Role in Border 2
Medha Rana is part of the main cast of Border 2 (2026). She is reportedly playing Varun Dhawan's wife angle in the film.
Medha Rana Instagram
Medha Rana's official Instagram ID is @medhaarana. She has over 212K followers. She posts mostly her movies related content and lifestyle.
Medha Rana Father
Medha Rana comes from an Army background. Reports say she started modelling when she was young while her father was posted in Bengaluru.
