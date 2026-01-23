Border 2’s Hot Actress Is An Army Officer’s Daughter? Meet Medha Rana: Age, Movies, Instagram & Family Secrets Revealed

Border 2 actress Medha Rana is suddenly everywhere, and fans can’t stop talking about her bold screen presence. Her rising Bollywood journey is grabbing attention fast, making her one of the most-talked about new faces. And honestly… this might be her big breakout moment, because Border 2 could change her career overnight. From her age to family background, here’s everything you need to know about the hot Bollywood actress, Medha Rana.