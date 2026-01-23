LIVE TV
  • Border 2’s Hot Actress Is An Army Officer’s Daughter? Meet Medha Rana: Age, Movies, Instagram & Family Secrets Revealed

Border 2 actress Medha Rana is suddenly everywhere, and fans can’t stop talking about her bold screen presence. Her rising Bollywood journey is grabbing attention fast, making her one of the most-talked about new faces. And honestly… this might be her big breakout moment, because Border 2 could change her career overnight. From her age to family background, here’s everything you need to know about the hot Bollywood actress, Medha Rana.

Published: January 23, 2026 11:24:30 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Medha Rana Age
1/7
Medha Rana Age

Medha Rana was born on 25 December 1999. She is 26 years old in 2026.

Medha Rana Movies
2/7

Medha Rana Movies

Medha made her film debut with the Netflix movie Friday Night Plan released in 2023. She co-starred with Babil Khan.

Medha Rana TV Shows/ Web series
3/7

Medha Rana TV Shows/ Web series

She appeared in London Files (2022) alongside Arjun Rampal. Ishq In The Air is another popular project she's known for.

Medha Rana Role in Border 2
4/7

Medha Rana Role in Border 2

Medha Rana is part of the main cast of Border 2 (2026). She is reportedly playing Varun Dhawan's wife angle in the film.

Medha Rana Instagram
5/7

Medha Rana Instagram

Medha Rana's official Instagram ID is @medhaarana. She has over 212K followers. She posts mostly her movies related content and lifestyle.

Medha Rana Father
6/7

Medha Rana Father

Medha Rana comes from an Army background. Reports say she started modelling when she was young while her father was posted in Bengaluru.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

