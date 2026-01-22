LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Border 2 Release: Sunil Shetty Gives WARNING, Says He “Won’t Let Go” | Ahan Shetty Gets Strong Support From His Father

Border 2 Release: Sunil Shetty Gives WARNING, Says He “Won’t Let Go” | Ahan Shetty Gets Strong Support From His Father

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has always been a protective father and his support for his son Ahan Shetty is no exception. From defending him against criticism to celebrating his growth as an actor, Suniel’s pride in Ahan is evident. With Ahan gearing up for his upcoming film Border 2, the Shetty family continues to make headlines, capturing fans’ attention across the country.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 22, 2026 13:36:54 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Suniel Shetty Protects His Son
1/6
Border 2 Release: Sunil Shetty Gives WARNING, Says He "Won't Let Go" | Ahan Shetty Gets Strong Support From His Father

Suniel Shetty Protects His Son

Suniel Shetty has taken a strong stance in defending Ahan’s career choices especially after industry backlash over his decision to commit to Border 2. He has publicly cautioned those spreading rumours or negative narratives about his son’s journey.

You Might Be Interested In
Heartfelt Support at Border 2 Event
2/6
Ahan Shetty

Heartfelt Support at Border 2 Event

At promotional events for Border 2, Suniel got visibly emotional while talking about Ahan’s path in Bollywood and how significant this opportunity is for him and hinting that the film holds a personal legacy for their family.

Guidance and Encouragement From Father to Son
3/6
(Photo Credits: X/@TSeries)

Guidance and Encouragement From Father to Son

Before Ahan began work on Border 2, Suniel advised him to embrace the role wholeheartedly and cherish the respect that comes with it and gratitude as essential qualities.

You Might Be Interested In
Ahan Handles Pressure and Industry Comparisons
4/6

Ahan Handles Pressure and Industry Comparisons

Ahan has spoken candidly about the pressures of social media and industry comparisons that while rivals and comparisons often get highlighted online, he focuses on crafting his own career path without unhealthy competition.

Family and Public Blessings Ahead of Release
5/6

Family and Public Blessings Ahead of Release

Suniel Shetty recently made a heartfelt temple visit to pray for Border 2’s success and the well being of everyone involved and demonstrating his deep emotional investment not just as a father but as someone proud of the film’s potential impact.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only. All views and updates are based on publicly available sources, and the content is not intended as professional advice or confirmation of events.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS