Border 2 Release: Sunil Shetty Gives WARNING, Says He “Won’t Let Go” | Ahan Shetty Gets Strong Support From His Father
Bollywood star Suniel Shetty has always been a protective father and his support for his son Ahan Shetty is no exception. From defending him against criticism to celebrating his growth as an actor, Suniel’s pride in Ahan is evident. With Ahan gearing up for his upcoming film Border 2, the Shetty family continues to make headlines, capturing fans’ attention across the country.
Suniel Shetty Protects His Son
Suniel Shetty has taken a strong stance in defending Ahan’s career choices especially after industry backlash over his decision to commit to Border 2. He has publicly cautioned those spreading rumours or negative narratives about his son’s journey.
Heartfelt Support at Border 2 Event
At promotional events for Border 2, Suniel got visibly emotional while talking about Ahan’s path in Bollywood and how significant this opportunity is for him and hinting that the film holds a personal legacy for their family.
Guidance and Encouragement From Father to Son
Before Ahan began work on Border 2, Suniel advised him to embrace the role wholeheartedly and cherish the respect that comes with it and gratitude as essential qualities.
Ahan Handles Pressure and Industry Comparisons
Ahan has spoken candidly about the pressures of social media and industry comparisons that while rivals and comparisons often get highlighted online, he focuses on crafting his own career path without unhealthy competition.
Family and Public Blessings Ahead of Release
Suniel Shetty recently made a heartfelt temple visit to pray for Border 2’s success and the well being of everyone involved and demonstrating his deep emotional investment not just as a father but as someone proud of the film’s potential impact.
