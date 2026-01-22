Border 2 to Cult: Complete List of New Movies Releasing This Week (23 January, 2026) on Netflix, Prime Video & in Theatres | Bollywood, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hollywood & More Language Releases
This Friday (23 January, 2026) is packed with fresh OTT drops and theatrical releases. From Border 2 to Landord, cinema lovers have a lot options to pick from. OTT platforms are equally loaded this week with shows and movies dropping on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. If you’re planning your weekend watchlist, this lineup makes it super easy to choose what to watch first.
Movies Releasing This Week (23 January, 2026)
Here's a list of movies releasing this week on 23 January, 2026 on Netflix and in theatres.
Bollywood Movie Release: Border 2 in Theatres- 23 January 2026
It is a war drama sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border, bringing back patriotic emotions. Its star actors are Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.
Tamil Movies Releasing in Theatres- 23 January 2026
Hot Spot 2 Much: a Tamil drama featuring Priya Bhavani Shankar and MS Bhaskar. Draupathi 2: Historical action drama directed by Mohan G, starring Richard and Rakshana Induchoodan. Other Tamil releases include Jockey, Vangana Viriguda and Maayabimbum for a full weekend lineup.
Kannada Movies Releasing in Theatres- 23 January 2026
Landlord: action drama starring Duniya Vijay, with Raj B Shetty and Rachita Ram. Cult: a romantic thriller featuring Zaid Khan and Rachita Ram, blending suspense with romance. Both films arrive as fresh options for Kannada audiences this weekend.
Malayalam Movies Releasing in Theatres- 23 January 2026
Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies releases on January 22, 2026 with a youth chaos and rivalry storyline. Baby Girl releases on January 23, 2026, described as a tense medical thriller with dark secrets. Magic Mushrooms releases on January 23, 2026, a comedy-drama directed by Nadirshah.
Hollywood Movies Releasing in Theatres-23 January, 2026
Hollywood theatrical releases include Marty Supreme, Mercy, Primate and The History of Sound.
