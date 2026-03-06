Boyfriend on Demand: Release Date, Time in India, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Total Episode- All About BLACKPINK Jisoo, Seo In Guk Latest K-Drama

Boyfriend on Demand, the latest K-drama, is generating massive buzz among fans, especially with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In-guk leading the cast. The romantic series blends fantasy, comedy, and modern dating culture, offering a fresh storyline about relationships in the digital age. Here’s a deep dive into the new K drama Boyfriend on Demand release date, release time in India, release platform, cast, story, total episodes, and more.