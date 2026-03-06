LIVE TV
  • Boyfriend on Demand: Release Date, Time in India, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story, Total Episode- All About BLACKPINK Jisoo, Seo In Guk Latest K-Drama

Boyfriend on Demand, the latest K-drama, is generating massive buzz among fans, especially with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In-guk leading the cast. The romantic series blends fantasy, comedy, and modern dating culture, offering a fresh storyline about relationships in the digital age. Here’s a deep dive into the new K drama Boyfriend on Demand release date, release time in India, release platform, cast, story, total episodes, and more. 

Published By: Published: March 6, 2026 14:19:35 IST
Boyfriend on Demand Release Date in India
1/6

Boyfriend on Demand Release Date in India

The latest Korean drama Boyfriend on Demand is all set to release on 6 March 2026, creating huge excitement among K-drama fans around the world.

Boyfriend on Demand Release Time in India
2/6

Boyfriend on Demand Release Time in India

Boyfriend on Demand is expected to go live around 1:30 PM IST, marking a major collaboration of romance, fantasy, and comedy.

Boyfriend on Demand Release Platform
3/6

Boyfriend on Demand Release Platform

Boyfriend on Demand is scheduled to stream on the major OTT platform Netflix, making it easily accessible to viewers around the world.

Boyfriend on Demand Cast
4/6

Boyfriend on Demand Cast

Boyfriend on Demand cast members are BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Seo In-Guk, Gong Min Jeung, and Kim Ah Young.

Boyfriend on Demand Story
5/6

Boyfriend on Demand Story

Boyfriend on Demand follows a burnout webtoon producer who seeks an escape from her stressful life by signing up for a subscription-based, AI-driven virtual dating platform that allows her to design and interact with her perfect partner.

Boyfriend on Demand Total Episode
6/6

Boyfriend on Demand Total Episode

Boyfriend on Demand consisted of 10 episodes in total, with all expected to be released at once.

