LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Breakup Day 2026: Top 5 Bollywood Sad Songs to Heal a Broken Heart

Breakup Day 2026: Top 5 Bollywood Sad Songs to Heal a Broken Heart

Breakup Day isn’t just about moving on- it’s about feeling every emotion, replaying memories, and letting the music say what your heart can’t. Bollywood has given us timeless heartbreak anthems that hit harder when love falls apart. If you’re nursing a broken heart this Breakup Day 2026, these soul-crushing tracks will understand your pain better than anyone.

Published By: Published: February 21, 2026 15:18:20 IST
Follow us on
Google News
O Bedardeya (Movie: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar)
1/5

O Bedardeya (Movie: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar)

Arijit Singh delivers a gut-wrenching performance that captures the sting of betrayal. The lyrics plead for mercy from a heartless lover, making it an essential track for anyone dealing with the confusing aftermath of a love that turned cold.

You Might Be Interested In
Agar Tum Saath Ho (Movie: Tamasha)
2/5

Agar Tum Saath Ho (Movie: Tamasha)

This track perfectly illustrates the suffocating feeling of losing oneself in a relationship. The haunting combination of Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh creates a heavy, atmospheric vibe that resonates deeply with anyone struggling to find closure amidst lingering emotional ties.

Tadap Tadap (Movie: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)
3/5

Tadap Tadap (Movie: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

For those who prefer high-octane emotional drama, this KK classic is unparalleled. It captures the physical agony of a broken heart with soaring vocals and intense lyrics, reflecting a time when Bollywood heartbreak was synonymous with grand, cinematic suffering.

You Might Be Interested In
Bekhayali (Movie: Kabir Singh)
4/5

Bekhayali (Movie: Kabir Singh)

It’s loud, raw, and full of the restless energy that comes with trying to erase someone from your mind while every thought still leads back to their lingering, painful absence.

You Might Be Interested In
Hamari Adhuri Kahani (Movie: Hamari Adhuri Kahani)
5/5

Hamari Adhuri Kahani (Movie: Hamari Adhuri Kahani)

Some love stories aren't meant to have an ending, let alone a happy one. This title track is a heavy, orchestral tribute to incomplete love, making it the go-to choice for those who feel their story was cut short without warning.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS