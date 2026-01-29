Bridgerton Season 4 Brings Together New Faces and Beloved Characters As a New Romance Unfolds
Bridgerton Season 4 is officially on its way and fans are eager to learn more about the fresh faces entering the glamorous world of Regency era romance. Known for introducing compelling new characters each season the Netflix hit is set to expand its universe with exciting cast additions who will bring new love stories drama and elegance to the screen.
Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek
The Korean Australian actress Yerin Ha who joins the series as Sophie Baek. She enters the Bridgerton world as a maid working under Lady Araminta Gun and her daughters Rosamund and Posy. Like the classic fairy tale Sophie is treated cruelly and burdened with endless labor. Her life is shaped by hardship strength and self reliance as she quietly endures injustice while holding on to hope.
Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun
Katie Leung plays Lady Araminta Gun a strict and controlling figure in the Bridgerton world. She is the woman Sophie Baek is forced to serve as a maid. Cold hearted and demanding Araminta rules her household with authority making Sophie’s life difficult through constant labor and emotional cruelty.
Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li
Michelle Mao plays Rosamund Li the eldest daughter of Lady Araminta Gun. She is clearly favored by her mother and is admired for her beauty and social charm. She reflects her mother’s cold nature and treats Sophie with cruelty. Her main goal during the season is to attract Benedict Bridgerton and secure a place among the elite through society events and grand gatherings.
Isabella Wei as Posy Li
Isabella Wei plays Posy Li the younger daughter of Lady Araminta Gun. Unlike her elder sister Posy is gentle and kind though she is often seen as silly and ignored by her family. Her talkative nature makes her an easy target for mockery from both her mother and Rosamund. Despite this Posy sometimes shows warmth and compassion toward Sophie revealing a softer heart beneath her quiet presence.
Hannah Dodd
Hannah Dodd returns in Bridgerton Season 4 as Francesca Bridgerton. Her role continues to explore Francesca’s quiet elegance emotional depth and reserved personality. Season 4 places greater focus on her inner world allowing her character to grow through subtle romance personal strength and meaningful connections within the ton.
Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton Season 4. Her role reflects a new chapter marked by confidence growth and emotional maturity. Now more self assured Penelope navigates love marriage and identity while balancing her sharp wit and intelligence. Season 4 highlights her evolution from wallflower to a woman who commands attention shaping her future with courage honesty and quiet strength.
