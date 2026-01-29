LIVE TV
  Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Releases TODAY: Release Time, Full Episodes List, Steamy Scenes, Story & Where to Watch on OTT

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Releases TODAY: Release Time, Full Episodes List, Steamy Scenes, Story & Where to Watch on OTT

Netflix just dropped a MAJOR update in Bridgerton Season 4, and fans are already screaming. New episode titles, fresh romance hits, and a new lead couple have been revealed. This season shifts focus to Benedict Bridgerton and his love story is NOTHING like before! From release date and timings to storyline, here’s everything you need to know about Bridgerton Season 4.

Published: January 29, 2026 11:34:55 IST
Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date
1/7
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Releases TODAY: Release Time, Full Episodes List, Steamy Scenes, Story & Where to Watch on OTT

Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date

Netflix's Bridgerton Season 4 will release in two parts. The first part will release on 29 January, 2026 and the second part will release on 26 February, 2026.

Where to Watch Bridgerton Season 4 Online
2/7

Where to Watch Bridgerton Season 4 Online

The series will stream exclusively on Netflix. No TV or theatrical release is planned. A Netflix subscription is required to watch all episodes.

Bridgerton Season 4 Release Time
3/7

Bridgerton Season 4 Release Time

Episodes will drop as per Netflix's global schedule. In India, new episodes usually arrive around 12:30 PM IST.

Bridgerton Season 4 Total Episodes
4/7

Bridgerton Season 4 Total Episodes

Season 4 will consist of 8 episodes. The season will be split into Part 1 and Part 2. Each episode is expected to be around 50-60 minutes.

Bridgeron Season 4 Cast
5/7

Bridgeron Season 4 Cast

Luke Thompson returns as Benedict Bridgerton. A new female lead will play Sophie, Benedict's love interest. Several familiar Bridgerton family members will return.

Bridgerton Season 4 Plot
6/7

Bridgerton Season 4 Plot

The season focuses on Benedict Bridgerton's love story. It is inspired by the novel An Offer from a Gentleman. Themes include romance, identity, class divide and choices.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The information mentioned in this article is based on official announcements, reports, and publicly available sources. Episode titles, release timing, and story details are subject to change as per the platform’s discretion. This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. We do not claim official affiliation with Netflix or the makers of Bridgerton.

