LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bridgerton S4 to The Wrecking Crew: New OTT Releases This Week (Jan 26-Feb 1) on Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar

Bridgerton S4 to The Wrecking Crew: New OTT Releases This Week (Jan 26-Feb 1) on Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar

Republic day kicks off the week, and OTT platforms are literally using the hype to drop fresh binge-worthy releases. Whether you want romance, drama, real stories or pure entertainment, this week has something to match every mood. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to start a new series, trust me, this Republic Day week is the perfect one.

Published By: Published: January 24, 2026 23:38:58 IST
Follow us on
Google News
OTT Releases This Week (26 January,2026-1 February, 2026)
1/7
Bridgerton S4 to The Wrecking Crew: New OTT Releases This Week (Jan 26-Feb 1) on Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (26 January,2026-1 February, 2026)

Here are the top 5 OTT releases for the upcoming week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and much more.

You Might Be Interested In
Bridgerton Season 4 on Netflix
2/7

Bridgerton Season 4 on Netflix

It will be released on January 29, 2026. The new season will shift focus to Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson. It will explore his love story with Sophie back, bringing romance, heartbreak and major character growth.

The Wrecking Crew on Prime Video
3/7

The Wrecking Crew on Prime Video

It will be released on January 28, 2026. This story follows two half-brothers who don't really get along, but are forced to team up after their father's murder.

You Might Be Interested In
33 Photos from the Ghetto on JioHotstar
4/7

33 Photos from the Ghetto on JioHotstar

It will be released on January 27, 2026. This title dives into a dark and powerful chapter of history through photographs taken inside the Warsaw Ghetto. It might be a heavy watch, but meaningful and important for anyone who likes real-life stories and documentary content.

Take That on Netflix
5/7

Take That on Netflix

It will be released on January 27, 2026. This limited docuseries takes you behind the scenes of one of the UK's most iconic boy bands. It includes rare, never-seen-before archival footage that shows their journey from massive fame to tough phases and then their big comeback.

A Letter To My Youth on Netflix
6/7

A Letter To My Youth on Netflix

It will be released on January 29, 2026. This is an emotional story set in an orphanage, where two very different people connect. A rebellious teen and a quiet, responsible caretaker form an unexpected bond that slowly changes them both.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS