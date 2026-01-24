Bridgerton S4 to The Wrecking Crew: New OTT Releases This Week (Jan 26-Feb 1) on Netflix, Prime Video & JioHotstar
Republic day kicks off the week, and OTT platforms are literally using the hype to drop fresh binge-worthy releases. Whether you want romance, drama, real stories or pure entertainment, this week has something to match every mood. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to start a new series, trust me, this Republic Day week is the perfect one.
OTT Releases This Week (26 January,2026-1 February, 2026)
Here are the top 5 OTT releases for the upcoming week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and much more.
Bridgerton Season 4 on Netflix
It will be released on January 29, 2026. The new season will shift focus to Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson. It will explore his love story with Sophie back, bringing romance, heartbreak and major character growth.
The Wrecking Crew on Prime Video
It will be released on January 28, 2026. This story follows two half-brothers who don't really get along, but are forced to team up after their father's murder.
33 Photos from the Ghetto on JioHotstar
It will be released on January 27, 2026. This title dives into a dark and powerful chapter of history through photographs taken inside the Warsaw Ghetto. It might be a heavy watch, but meaningful and important for anyone who likes real-life stories and documentary content.
Take That on Netflix
It will be released on January 27, 2026. This limited docuseries takes you behind the scenes of one of the UK's most iconic boy bands. It includes rare, never-seen-before archival footage that shows their journey from massive fame to tough phases and then their big comeback.
A Letter To My Youth on Netflix
It will be released on January 29, 2026. This is an emotional story set in an orphanage, where two very different people connect. A rebellious teen and a quiet, responsible caretaker form an unexpected bond that slowly changes them both.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.