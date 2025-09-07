LIVE TV
  Britney Spears Viral Again: Top 7 Hit Songs That Define Her Career

Britney Spears Viral Again: Top 7 Hit Songs That Define Her Career

Britney Spears is going viral again for her recent Instagram posts. She remains one of the most iconic pop stars, with a legacy that shaped an entire generation of music. Over the years, she has topped the global charts with unforgettable music videos and performances. Here is a look at her Top 7 hits to remember her stage persona:

By: Last Updated: September 7, 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
...Baby One More Time by Britney Spears
1/8

...Baby One More Time by Britney Spears

It is an iconic schoolgirl music video that launched her career worldwide. It has a catchy hook and is still used in TikTok videos, Instagram reels and memes.

Toxic by Britney Spears
2/8

Toxic by Britney Spears

This song won a Grammy award for its addictive beats and vocals. It is a music video with Britney as a secret agent. It is widely covered and totally iconic.

Oops!... I Did It Again by Britney Spears
3/8

Oops!... I Did It Again by Britney Spears

This song reinforced Britney's image as the ultimate pop princess. It is a red jumpsuit video that became a pop culture reference and gained fame worldwide.

Stronger by Britney Spears
4/8

Stronger by Britney Spears

This song has empowering lyrics about resilience and independence. It was very popular in the early 2000s dance clubs. It is frequently used in reels and trends.

Gimme More by Britney Spears
5/8

Gimme More by Britney Spears

Its famous line "It's Britney Bi*ch" became a viral phrase and generated massive media buzz. It is iconic for marking her comeback during a challenging career phase.

Circus by Britney Spears
6/8

Circus by Britney Spears

It is a big production music video that trended on social media during release. It is recognized for her daring fashion in performances.

Womanizerby Britney Spears
7/8

Womanizer by Britney Spears

It is a comeback hit with empowering lyrics targeting manipulative relationships. It topped Billboard charts globally.

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

