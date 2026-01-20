LIVE TV
  • Brooklyn Beckham EXPOSES His Mother Calling Nicola Peltz “Evil”: Hollywood Family Drama | Latest Controversy Details

Brooklyn Beckham EXPOSES His Mother Calling Nicola Peltz “Evil”: Hollywood Family Drama | Latest Controversy Details

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s recent Instagram stories have gone viral for directly addressing his family drama. In those posts, he strongly defended his wife Nicola and shared why he’s keeping distance from his parents. From wedding tension to alleged disrespect, his statements have sparked huge online debate. Here’s everything you need to know about Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Beckham.

Published By: Published: January 20, 2026 12:03:02 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Bekham
1/6
Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Bekham

Nicola Peltz Beckham is an actress and model best known for her work in Hollywood projects. She is married to Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham Instagram Stories: What did he say?
2/6

Brooklyn Beckham Instagram Stories: What did he say?

Brooklyn said the narrative that Nicola controls him is "completely backwards." He claimed he had been controlled by his parents for most of his life and grew up with anxiety. He wrote that steppig away from family drama brought him peace, relief and happiness.

Brooklyn Beckham's Mother's Behavior
3/6

Brooklyn Beckham's Mother's Behavior

He alleged Nicola has been consistently disrespected by his family, no matter how hard she tried. He claimed his mother invited a woman from his past into their lives to make them uncomfortable.

Brooklyn & Nicola Beckham's wedding
4/6

Brooklyn & Nicola Beckham's wedding

Brooklyn claimed his mom cancelled making Nicola's dress at the last moment, forcing a rush to find another one. He said his parents repeatedly pressured him to sign away rights to his name, impacting their future.

Brooklyn Beckham's Latest News
5/6

Brooklyn Beckham's Latest News

Brooklyn said he stayed silent for years to keep things private, but fekt pushed to speak up. He clearly stated he doesn't want reconciliation if it means being controlled again.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

