LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DG ISPR Briefing iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 DG ISPR Briefing iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 DG ISPR Briefing iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 DG ISPR Briefing iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DG ISPR Briefing iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 DG ISPR Briefing iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 DG ISPR Briefing iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 DG ISPR Briefing iran Shark Tank Colombia bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • BTS Comeback Confirmed! All You Need to Know

BTS Comeback Confirmed! All You Need to Know

After years of waiting, BTS announced their return with a new full-length album releasing March 20, 2026, sending fans worldwide into excitement and anticipation.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 7, 2026 11:56:26 IST
Follow us on
Google News
A Deeply Personal Album
1/7
Credit: Instagram@jin

A Deeply Personal Album

Their fifth studio album features 14 tracks, created with honesty, reflection, and growth. Each member’s voice leaves a hot emotional imprint, making it unmistakably BTS.

You Might Be Interested In
Fans First: Handwritten Letters
2/7

Fans First: Handwritten Letters

BTS sent heartfelt letters to ARMY, thanking fans for waiting, believing, and growing with them - a personal touch before any official announcement.

Weverse Bridges the Gap
3/7
Credit: Instagram@rkive

Weverse Bridges the Gap

Even fans who didn’t get letters found them on Weverse, maintaining an intimate connection between BTS and millions of supporters around the globe.

You Might Be Interested In
Instagram Reset Teases Fans
4/7
Credit: Instagram@uarmyhope

Instagram Reset Teases Fans

At midnight on January 1, BTS wiped their Instagram clean. The bold reset sparked hot speculation, buzzing theories, and excitement across timelines instantly.

Global Tour Incoming
5/7
Credit: Instagram@uarmyhope

Global Tour Incoming

Alongside the album, BTS confirmed a worldwide tour, with full details dropping January 14. Fans are hoping India will be a hot stop on the list.

Reunion & Emotions
6/7
Credit: Instagram@thv

Reunion & Emotions

This comeback isn’t just music - it’s shared chants, tears, glowing light sticks, and hot, unforgettable moments as ARMY experiences BTS live on stage.

You Might Be Interested In
Stepping Forward Together
7/7
Credit: Instagram@thv

Stepping Forward Together

BTS meets fans where they are, stepping forward as who they’ve become. The countdown to March 20 is on for a moment fans will always remember.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS