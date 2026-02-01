From Tussar Silk to Handwoven Kanjivaram Silk- A Look at Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget Day Sarees
Union Budget 2026 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, dressed in a handwoven Kancheevaram silk saree, is set to present the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday, February 1, carrying a digital tablet wrapped in a traditional red bahi-khata style pouch. For her record ninth consecutive budget presentation, Sitharaman’s sartorial choice reaffirmed a tradition that has quietly evolved into a cultural statement.
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Sarees
From a blue Tussar Silk in 2023, to Odisha’s Bomkai in 2022, take a look at Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget Day Sarees. Pic Credit: ANI
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Saree in 2026
The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree featured a purple kattam (checked) body with light golden-brown checks, a coffee-brown border with thread work, and a mustard-gold pallu panel accented by violet and gold borders. She teamed the drape with a wollen shawl Known for their lustrous silk and intricate craftsmanship, Kancheevaram sarees are among India's most celebrated handlooms. Pic Credit: ANI
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Saree in 2025
In 2025, Nirmala Sitharaman wore an ivory Madhubani hand-painted saree gifted by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. Pic Credit: ANI
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Saree in 2024
Nirmala Sitharaman chose a white silk saree accented with a purple and gold border while presenting the Union Budget 2024. Pic Credit: ANI
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Saree
For the presentation of the interim budget ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, she was seen wearing a blue tussar silk saree adorned with kantha handiwork. Pic Credit: ANI
Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Saree in 2023
Nirmala Sitharaman opted for a red and black temple-border saree featuring Kasuti threadwork. Pic Credit: ANI