Business News: Top 5 News Today- INDIA Business Pulse, Stock Market, Startups, Profits & Investment Highlights

PC Jewellers
PC Jewellers: The company is going to work on the expansion of its retail franchisee showroom in Delhi.
Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd
Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd.: The company has signed an agreement with ISRO, to transfer technology in order to manufacture small satellite launch vehicle.
BEL Dividend
BEL Dividend: Bharat Electronics has declared a final dividend of Rs.0.90 per share. The date for the same is September 23, 2025.
ICICI Prudential
ICICI Prudential: The board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is likely to meet on September 12, 2025 in order to raise finds through non-convertible debentures.
Bikaji Foods
Bikaji Foods: The Managing Director of Bikaji Foods summoned by the ED regarding connection with the Rajasthan Premier League investigation.
