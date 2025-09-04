Business News INDIA: Top 5 News on Business Pulse, Stock Market, Startups, Profits & Investment Highlights
Tata Motors
• Tata Motors: Delhi High Court orders immediate payment of subsidy amount for electric vehicles, impacting affordability of upcoming Tata Motors EVs.
Hindustan Unilever
Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG giant will pass on the benefits of reducing tax from 18% to 5% on day-to-day essential products.
Hindustan Aeronautical Limited
Hindustan Aeronautical Limited: HAL is prepared to deliver its first two Tejas Mk1A aircraft in October, however, may face delay due to late engine supply.
ITC Limited
ITC Limited: The shares of ITC jump more than 3% due the tax reform announcement made through GST 2.0.
Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries: The company has projected to sustain strong refining margins supported by its position as Indian’s largest importer of Russian crude.
Disclaimer
(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the information, prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before any decision and/or investment. Most of the details here may or may not be officially confirmed from any of the sources. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)