Alakh Pandey to Deepinder Goyal: Top 10 Youngest Self-Made Billionaires In India in 2026
For years, old business families, industrial conglomerates, and inherited wealth dominated India’s list of billionaires. But that equation is rapidly shifting according to the latest Forbes list of youngest billionaires. The latest members of India’s billionaire club are increasingly startup founders building AI platforms, payment infrastructure, education businesses and digital consumer brands. Forbes reported that the total wealth of 11 self-made Indian entrepreneurs below 45 years now stands at nearly $15.9 billion, showing that India’s startup culture is emerging as a great wealth generator.
This Indian startup fever has resulted in the creation of a new breed of entrepreneurs who scaled their ideas to multi-billion-dollar businesses in technology, fintech, edtech and AI. These entrepreneurs have built category-defining companies—many before turning 45— from online learning and digital payments to food delivery and AI search.
What is surprising is not only how big the fortunes are but also where they are made. AI, fintech, edtech and internet-led businesses are now creating young billionaires at a rate that is increasingly comparable to traditional industries — a sign of a wider shift in how wealth is being created in India.
Meet the top 10 young entrepreneurs who built billion-dollar companies in 2026, created category-defining businesses and helped change India’s startup ecosystem.
1. Aravind Srinivas (31) | Net Worth $2.1 Billion
If there’s one name that captures the change in India’s startup economy, it’s Aravind Srinivas.
Born in Chennai and educated at IIT Madras, Srinivas has taken Perplexity from its beginnings to become one of the world’s fastest-growing AI companies, with research activities around the globe. An AI-powered answer engine that evolved into autonomous productivity systems capable of browsing, coding and executing tasks. That growth was said to have propelled revenue to about $500 million and valuation to almost $20 billion.
What makes his rise so remarkable is that unlike the earlier Indian tech success stories that were based on outsourcing, Srinivas built a global product company that competes in frontier AI. His rise in the billionaire rankings increasingly signals that Indian founders are now directly joining the global AI race.
2. Alakh Pandey (33) | Net Worth $1 Billion
Alakh Pandey’s path is very different from the typical start-up playbook.
Long before venture capital got involved, Pandey built an audience by uploading free physics lessons online. Students liked the teaching style, the cost and the accessibility. That audience later grew into PhysicsWallah, an education platform covering test prep, school learning and offline centres.
Pandey became a billionaire when the company went public. However, the bigger story is what this reveals about India’s creator economy. When scaled properly, education content can turn into a substantial business. What’s remarkable about PhysicsWallah’s meteoric rise is that it happened at a time when some well-funded edtech competitors were struggling to survive.
3. Shashank Kumar (35) | Net Worth: $1 Billion
Every day, consumers don’t buy from Razorpay, but businesses do.
Shashank Kumar, a former Microsoft engineer and IIT-Roorkee graduate, played a key role in building one of India’s critical payments infrastructure platforms. Razorpay expanded from payment acceptance into banking, payroll, settlements and merchant financial services.
His rise is emblematic of a larger trend in wealth creation in India: the infrastructure businesses that underpin the digital economy can scale up dramatically without becoming household names. As India’s online commerce grew, Razorpay became more and more one of the invisible pipes carrying the country’s internet economy.
3. Harshil Mathur (35) | Net Worth: $1 billion
While Kumar was focused on product infrastructure, Harshil Mathur has been steering Razorpay into newer areas.
Over the past year, Razorpay has further expanded into AI-led payment workflows, cross-border commerce and embedded finance offerings. Industry observers are also looking for eventual public market ambitions.
Mathur’s story is an example of how India’s fintech story is evolving — not just digitising payments but creating complete financial operating systems for businesses. That shift is becoming a major driver of founder wealth.
5. Prasanna Sankar (37) | Net Worth: $1.5 Billion
But unlike consumer-facing founders, Prasanna Sankar was built largely out of the public eye.
The Singaporean entrepreneur co-founded workforce software firm Rippling after working at Google and Microsoft. Later he began to experiment with decentralised social networking using OxPPL.
His story offers a different way to make a fortune: enterprise software. It may not be the sort of thing that gets social media buzz, but software that helps businesses around the world continue to produce some of the best economics in tech.
5. Prateek Boob (37) | Net Worth: $1 Billion
Most breakout founder stories have a powerful execution partner, and for PhysicsWallah, that partner is Prateek Boob (or Prateek Maheshwari).
Boob, an IIT graduate and former corporate professional, joined the company in 2020 and was responsible for strategy, expansion and operational execution. PhysicsWallah’s role only became more central as he branched out from exam prep into broader education.
His billionaire status is also a sign of a change in wealth creation in the startup world: operators and builders are now getting in on the value creation action with founder-celebrities.
7. Binny Bansal (43) | Net Worth: $1.4 Billion
Binny Bansal is part of India’s first generation of modern startup billionaires.
After building Flipkart into India’s e-commerce giant and exiting post-Walmart’s acquisition, he has turned his attention to helping younger companies scale through xto10X.
His evolution is like the maturing of India’s startup ecosystem – founders are increasingly becoming investors, mentors and ecosystem builders.
7. Deepinder Goyal (43) | Net Worth $1.4 Billion
Deepinder Goyal had a simple problem to solve: How can we make it easier to discover restaurants?
That became Foodiebay and grew into Zomato, one of India’s defining internet businesses. The startup eventually became one of India’s landmark startup listings. Today, Goyal’s entrepreneurial bets are not just on food but on newer consumer ventures.
His is another example of the broader narrative: listed tech founders, instead of exiting after an IPO, remain actively involved in building their companies.
9. Sachin Bansal (44) | Net worth: $1.2 Billion
The 44-year-old could have easily rested on his Flipkart fortune.
He has instead invested in fintech, lending, insurance and digital financial services through Navi Technologies, the company that is another indication of the growing founder trend in India: liquidity of one cycle powers the next.
10. Lalit Keshre (44) | Net Worth: $1 Billion
Groww has benefited more than most companies from India’s investing boom.
Lalit Keshre and his team made investing simple for first-time investors and the younger generation. Groww was one of the largest beneficiaries of the retail participation story in India, as millions of people entered the equities space through mobile apps.
Its eventual market debut sealed Keshre’s place among India’s new-age wealth creators.