From Elon Musk To Warren Buffett: Top 10 Billionaires In The World In 2026

If it feels like the billionaire race is moving faster than ever, that’s because it is — and in 2026, technology is clearly setting the pace. The old playbook of building wealth through traditional industries is giving way to a new era led by AI, software, digital infrastructure and platform businesses. According to the latest Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2026, the world now has 3,428 billionaires — nearly 400 more than last year. Together, they hold a record $20.1 trillion in wealth, adding roughly $4 trillion in just one year. The rankings were calculated using stock prices and currency exchange rates as of March 1.

And here’s the bigger story behind the numbers: the richest names today are not just running companies — they are shaping how people work, search, shop, invest, communicate and even think about the future. AI has become the biggest wealth accelerator of this cycle, pushing technology founders and platform owners further ahead.

The United States continues to dominate with 989 billionaires, followed by China (including Hong Kong) with 674, while India now has 229 billionaires, showing how startup-led wealth creation continues to gather momentum.

So who is leading this new global wealth race? Meet the 10 richest people in the world in 2026 — and the companies that are driving their fortunes and reshaping the global economy.