From Elon Musk To Warren Buffett: Top 10 Billionaires In The World In 2026
If it feels like the billionaire race is moving faster than ever, that’s because it is — and in 2026, technology is clearly setting the pace. The old playbook of building wealth through traditional industries is giving way to a new era led by AI, software, digital infrastructure and platform businesses. According to the latest Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2026, the world now has 3,428 billionaires — nearly 400 more than last year. Together, they hold a record $20.1 trillion in wealth, adding roughly $4 trillion in just one year. The rankings were calculated using stock prices and currency exchange rates as of March 1.
And here’s the bigger story behind the numbers: the richest names today are not just running companies — they are shaping how people work, search, shop, invest, communicate and even think about the future. AI has become the biggest wealth accelerator of this cycle, pushing technology founders and platform owners further ahead.
The United States continues to dominate with 989 billionaires, followed by China (including Hong Kong) with 674, while India now has 229 billionaires, showing how startup-led wealth creation continues to gather momentum.
So who is leading this new global wealth race? Meet the 10 richest people in the world in 2026 — and the companies that are driving their fortunes and reshaping the global economy.
1. Elon Musk | Tesla, SpaceX, xAI | Net Worth: $827.7 Billion
Elon Musk remains the world’s richest person in 2026. His fortune surged over the past year, powered by Tesla’s stock rally, SpaceX’s rising valuation and growing excitement around xAI. His businesses now span electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, rockets and social platforms. With SpaceX’s expected IPO attracting attention, investors are increasingly discussing whether Musk could become the world’s first trillionaire.
2. Larry Page | Google | Net Worth: $311.5 Billion
Larry Page holds the second spot among the world’s richest people in 2026. Although he no longer manages Alphabet’s day-to-day operations, he remains one of its largest shareholders. Google’s AI resurgence, stronger investor sentiment and improving regulatory outlook helped lift his wealth. Reports also suggest Page continues exploring new AI opportunities beyond Google.
3. Sergey Brin | Google | Net Worth: $287.2 Billion
Google cofounder Sergey Brin remains firmly among the billionaire elite in 2026. Brin has reportedly become more active in Alphabet’s AI strategy as competition intensifies globally. Wealth gains came from stronger confidence in Google’s AI roadmap and long-term growth outlook. Outside business, Brin remains active in philanthropy focused on neurological research and climate initiatives.
4. Jeff Bezos | Amazon, Blue Origin | Net Worth: $273.4 Billion
Jeff Bezos continues to rank among the world’s wealthiest individuals. Amazon remains the biggest contributor to his fortune, but Blue Origin’s commercial space ambitions are drawing increasing investor interest. Successful launches and long-term space opportunities have strengthened confidence in Bezos’ portfolio beyond e-commerce and cloud businesses.
5. Larry Ellison | Oracle | Net Worth: $239.6 Billion
Larry Ellison maintained his place in the global billionaire rankings as Oracle benefited from the AI infrastructure boom. Oracle’s shift from traditional enterprise software into cloud and AI services supported valuation gains. Ellison has also expanded into media and technology investments, helping diversify and strengthen his wealth profile.
6. Mark Zuckerberg | Meta Platforms (Facebook) | Net Worth: $209.4 Billion
Mark Zuckerberg’s AI-first strategy helped keep him among the world’s richest people in 2026. Meta continues investing heavily in data centres, servers and consumer AI experiences. More than twenty years after launching Facebook, Zuckerberg remains one of technology’s most influential founders and wealth creators.
7. Michael Dell | Dell Technologies | Net Worth: $201.4 Billion
Michael Dell’s rise reflects one of business’s strongest reinvention stories. What began as a personal computer business evolved into a global technology and enterprise infrastructure company. Growing demand for cloud services, data infrastructure and diversified investments helped lift Dell’s fortune in 2026.
8. Jensen Huang | Nvidia | Net Worth: $186 Billion
Jensen Huang entered the global billionaire top 10 as Nvidia became one of the biggest winners of the AI revolution. Nvidia’s chips now power advanced AI systems, cloud platforms and data centres globally. The company’s extraordinary market performance significantly boosted Huang’s personal wealth.
9. Bernard Arnault & Family | LVMH | Net Worth: $146.9 Billion
Bernard Arnault remains the richest luxury business leader in the world. Despite slower luxury demand globally, LVMH’s portfolio of premium brands continues supporting long-term value creation. Strong brand positioning helped Arnault remain among the top 10 richest people globally.
10. Warren Buffett | Berkshire Hathaway | Net Worth: $143.8 Billion
Warren Buffett closes the top 10 list in 2026. After stepping down as Berkshire Hathaway CEO in late 2025, Buffett continues as chairman and remains one of the most influential investors globally. His disciplined long-term investing philosophy continues shaping generations of investors worldwide.