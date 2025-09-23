Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Trailer Shows Off Slick Near-Future Combat
A new trailer of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has been recently released, spotlighting the game’s multiplayer mode. The trailer breaks down the detailing of all 18 multiplayer maps, modes, and weapons. The trailer is set to the song “FE!N” from Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Release Date
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer is set to launch on November 14, 2025. There are 18 multiplayer maps, and approximately 9 modes.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7: Game Mode
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 features a new mode, Overload, in which squads clash over one device that must be carried into enemy territory to score. Black Ops 7 Multiplayer delivers a full slate of fan favorites at Beta and launch, from Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Search & Destroy to Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Gunfight, Control, and more.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7: The Maps
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches 16 Crore 6v6 maps and two Skirmish combat zones.Cortex (Beta), Exposure (Beta), Imprint (Beta), The Forge (Beta), Toshin (Beta), Colossus, Den, Flagship, Homestead, Paranoia, Retrieval, Scar, Express (Returning from Black Ops 2), Hijacked (Returning from Black Ops 2), Raid (Returning from Black Ops 2). For larger-scale combat, Skirtmish 20v20 maps Mission: Edge and Mission: Tide.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7: Features
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, one of the noticeable features is the introduction of wall jumps. Treuarch is erring on the side of caution by not burning back wall running. Operators can now scale to higher levels quickly
Disclaimer
The information provided is based on official announcements and previews. Features and release dates may change, and readers should refer to the official Call of Duty channels for the most up-to-date information.