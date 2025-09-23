Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Trailer Shows Off Slick Near-Future Combat

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7: Game Mode

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 features a new mode, Overload, in which squads clash over one device that must be carried into enemy territory to score. Black Ops 7 Multiplayer delivers a full slate of fan favorites at Beta and launch, from Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Search & Destroy to Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Gunfight, Control, and more.