Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Shutting Down? – Here’s the Final Date, Servers Going Offline on iOS and Android? Where You Can Still Play Free
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is officially heading toward shutdown, with Activision confirming that servers for the popular battle royale title will go offline. The announcement follows earlier updates from the studio indicating that the game would be delisted and would no longer receive new season content.
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Last Date
The popular Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will go offline on April 17, 2026. Fans are expressing disappointment over the decision, as many had hoped the mobile battle royale would continue.
Call of Duty: Warzone Available on Mobile?
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile free-to-play battle royale shooter, available on iOS and Android devices, will remain playable for existing users until the shutdown date, after which its servers will be permanently taken offline.
Where to Play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Free?
While Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is nearing its end, players can still experience the franchise through Call of Duty: Mobile or the main Call of Duty: Warzone, which continues to be available for free on consoles and PC.
Why Is Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Shutting Down?
According to makers, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has not met their expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences.