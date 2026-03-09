Can Humans Live Up to 100 Years? Experts Say It’s Possible for Indians With the Right Lifestyle
Living till 100 may sound rare, but experts say it is absolutely possible. With better healthcare, diet, and lifestyle, many Indians are now reaching the age of 100.
Improved healthcare and medical access
Better hospitals, early diagnosis, vaccines, and modern treatments are helping Indians manage chronic diseases and live longer, healthier lives.
Balanced traditional Indian diets
Diets rich in lentils, vegetables, whole grains, spices, and fermented foods provide essential nutrients that support heart health and longevity.
Active lifestyle and daily movement
Walking, yoga, household work, and regular physical activity common in Indian lifestyles help maintain mobility, strength, and overall health.
Strong family and social support
Joint family systems and strong community bonds reduce loneliness, improve mental well-being, and contribute to longer life expectancy.
Advances in nutrition and awareness
Greater awareness about healthy eating, exercise, and preventive care is encouraging people to adopt habits that increase lifespan.