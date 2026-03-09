LIVE TV
  • Can Humans Live Up to 100 Years? Experts Say It’s Possible for Indians With the Right Lifestyle

Can Humans Live Up to 100 Years? Experts Say It’s Possible for Indians With the Right Lifestyle

Living till 100 may sound rare, but experts say it is absolutely possible. With better healthcare, diet, and lifestyle, many Indians are now reaching the age of 100.

Published By: Published: March 9, 2026 16:39:00 IST
Improved healthcare and medical access
Improved healthcare and medical access

Better hospitals, early diagnosis, vaccines, and modern treatments are helping Indians manage chronic diseases and live longer, healthier lives.

Balanced traditional Indian diets
Balanced traditional Indian diets

Diets rich in lentils, vegetables, whole grains, spices, and fermented foods provide essential nutrients that support heart health and longevity.

Active lifestyle and daily movement
Active lifestyle and daily movement

Walking, yoga, household work, and regular physical activity common in Indian lifestyles help maintain mobility, strength, and overall health.

Strong family and social support
Strong family and social support

Joint family systems and strong community bonds reduce loneliness, improve mental well-being, and contribute to longer life expectancy.

Advances in nutrition and awareness
Advances in nutrition and awareness

Greater awareness about healthy eating, exercise, and preventive care is encouraging people to adopt habits that increase lifespan.

