Is It Safe or Necessary to Apply Sunscreen at Night?
Sunscreen is essential during the day to protect the skin from harmful UV rays, but applying it at night offers no real benefits. Instead, it may clog pores, hinder nighttime skin repair, and expose your skin to unnecessary chemicals. For nighttime skincare, it’s best to use products designed to nourish and rejuvenate the skin while you sleep.
No Sun Exposure at Night
Sunscreen is an ingredient mixture that protects against UV rays, which cease to exist at night. In the absence of sunlight, the preparation loses its basic role.
Can Clog Pores While Sleeping
Many sunscreens have pore-clogging ingredients in them. Leaving the sunscreen on overnight can cause breakouts and acne.
Stops Skin from Breathing
At night, the skin undergoes repair. Pores blocked by sunscreen might resist such processes of regeneration.
Considered Unnecessary Chemical Exposure
Wearing sunscreen without UV exposure means unnecessary exposure to chemicals. This may irritate or increase sensitivity.
Not an Alternative to Night Cream
Sunscreen doesn't give moisture or repair ingredients found in night cream. So it negates the benefits of a proper, targeted night skincare program.
Wasting the Product
If you are applying sunscreen at night means a whole lot of waste, for they do no good in the dark. Hence, it leads to a loss of money.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Please consult with a dermatologist for personalized skincare recommendations.