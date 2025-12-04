LIVE TV
  Candid Moments And Major Highlights From Putin's Day 1 India Visit, Welcomed By PM Modi In Delhi | Photos

Candid Moments And Major Highlights From Putin’s Day 1 India Visit, Welcomed By PM Modi In Delhi | Photos

Russian President Vladimir Putin began his two-day State visit to India on Thursday with a warm and symbolic welcome in New Delhi. In a rare break from diplomatic protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received him at the Palam Technical Airport, signalling the significance of the visit.

The leaders were later seen travelling together in the same vehicle and attending a private dinner hosted by Modi an intimate gesture reflecting the strong personal rapport and strengthening strategic partnership between the two nations. 

Day 1 offered several candid moments capturing the camaraderie and high-level diplomacy at play.

(Photo Credits: ANI, X/ Narendra Modi)

By: Last Updated: December 4, 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
Putin Lands in Delhi
1/7

Putin Lands in Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day State visit. The visit underscores the ongoing strategic and diplomatic partnership between India and Russia, with discussions expected on trade, energy, and global security issues.

Modi-Putin Ride Together: A Rare Diplomatic Gesture
2/7

Modi-Putin Ride Together: A Rare Diplomatic Gesture

After arriving at Delhi’s Palam Technical Airport on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled in the same car as Prime Minister Narendra Modi a rare departure from standard diplomatic protocol highlighting the warmth and closeness in India-Russia relations.

Modi Welcomes Putin
3/7

Modi Welcomes Putin

In a rare break from protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Delhi’s Palam Technical Airport

President Putin at Palam Airport
4/7

President Putin at Palam Airport

Palam Airport functions alongside IGI as a technical and military-cum-VVIP airport. For high-security, high-profile visits, such as foreign heads of state, authorities prefer Palam to streamline logistics and security, avoiding the complexities of busier commercial terminals like IGI.

Putin’s India Visit Amid Global Tensions
5/7

Putin’s India Visit Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit comes at a sensitive moment in global politics, with renewed U.S. efforts toward a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. The trip tests India’s diplomatic balancing act between Moscow and Washington as the nearly four-year conflict continues.

India-Russia Strengthen Defence Ties
6/7

India-Russia Strengthen Defence Ties

On Thursday, India and Russia agreed to expand bilateral defence cooperation. New Delhi expressed keen interest in acquiring additional batches of S-400 missile systems from Moscow, aiming to enhance its combat capabilities and strategic preparedness.

Welcome, My Friend: PM Modi Greets Putin
7/7

Welcome, My Friend: PM Modi Greets Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin, reflecting the cordial ties and strong diplomatic partnership between India and Russia during his two-day State visit.

