Candid Moments And Major Highlights From Putin’s Day 1 India Visit, Welcomed By PM Modi In Delhi | Photos

Russian President Vladimir Putin began his two-day State visit to India on Thursday with a warm and symbolic welcome in New Delhi. In a rare break from diplomatic protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received him at the Palam Technical Airport, signalling the significance of the visit.

The leaders were later seen travelling together in the same vehicle and attending a private dinner hosted by Modi an intimate gesture reflecting the strong personal rapport and strengthening strategic partnership between the two nations.

Day 1 offered several candid moments capturing the camaraderie and high-level diplomacy at play.

(Photo Credits: ANI, X/ Narendra Modi)