LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I indigo Himachal domicile certificate controversy donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Can’t Afford Almonds? Try These 6 Healthier Superfoods

Can’t Afford Almonds? Try These 6 Healthier Superfoods

Almonds are nutritious, but they can be expensive for everyday use. Fortunately, several affordable superfoods offer even better health benefits without the high price. Here are six powerful options you can easily add to your daily diet.

By: Harshita Gothi Last Updated: December 9, 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Peanuts
1/6

Peanuts

They provide healthy fats, support heart health and offer nearly the same benefits as almonds at a much lower cost.

Sunflower Seeds
2/6

Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E and powerful antioxidants that reduce inflammation and boost overall wellness without costing as much as almonds.

Roasted Chana
3/6

Roasted Chana

Roasted Bengal gram is packed with protein and fibre. It helps in increasing energy and improving digestion while being one of the most affordable superfoods.

Flaxseeds
4/6

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds contain plant based omega 3 fatty acids that support cholesterol control and weight management by offering excellent nutrition at a minimal price.

Oats
5/6

Oats

Oats are a fiber rich whole grain that supports digestion, stabilizes energy levels and inexpensive breakfast option.

Moringa
6/6

Moringa

Moringa leaves are loaded with vitamins A and C along with iron, helping strengthen immunity and detoxify the body at a fraction of the cost of almonds.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS