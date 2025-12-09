Can’t Afford Almonds? Try These 6 Healthier Superfoods
Almonds are nutritious, but they can be expensive for everyday use. Fortunately, several affordable superfoods offer even better health benefits without the high price. Here are six powerful options you can easily add to your daily diet.
Peanuts
They provide healthy fats, support heart health and offer nearly the same benefits as almonds at a much lower cost.
Sunflower Seeds
Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E and powerful antioxidants that reduce inflammation and boost overall wellness without costing as much as almonds.
Roasted Chana
Roasted Bengal gram is packed with protein and fibre. It helps in increasing energy and improving digestion while being one of the most affordable superfoods.
Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds contain plant based omega 3 fatty acids that support cholesterol control and weight management by offering excellent nutrition at a minimal price.
Oats
Oats are a fiber rich whole grain that supports digestion, stabilizes energy levels and inexpensive breakfast option.
Moringa
Moringa leaves are loaded with vitamins A and C along with iron, helping strengthen immunity and detoxify the body at a fraction of the cost of almonds.