Canteens, Fests And Friendships: The Real Reasons Students Love College – In Pics
This collection of ten images provides a comprehensive look into the vibrant and multifaceted life at a university, likely in India. The photos capture students engaged in a wide range of activities, blending academic rigor with extracurricular and social pursuits. The gallery highlights educational activities such as a formal moot court competition, collaborative study sessions, and a practical media project. Culturally, the images showcase festive celebrations like a lively Diwali dance performance and a Navratri gathering. The social dimension of campus life is also evident, with students enjoying a relaxed moment at a cafe and participating in a college fair. Additionally, the photos document a fashion show, a street play on mental health awareness, and the excitement of a celebrity appearance by actor Akshay Kumar, collectively illustrating a dynamic, well-rounded, and engaging student experience.
Diwali Mela Performance
A lively group of performers in traditional attire dance on a stage decorated with festive lights and a large sun backdrop. The banner in the back reads "SGT UNIVERSITY, Diwali Mela 2024," celebrating the festival of lights with vibrant energy.
Mental Health Day Skit
A group of students from Central Academy performs a street play to raise awareness about mental health. Dressed in black and red, they act out a scene on a grassy field, with banners in the background promoting Mental Health Day.
Tea Stall in a College Fair
Students at a college fair gather around a creative tea stall, where they are preparing and serving hot beverages. The table is adorned with spices, small clay cups (kulhads), and two pots of tea on a portable stove.
Celebrity Appearance
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, holding a microphone, is surrounded by an enthusiastic crowd of students. Everyone is smiling and raising their hands in a moment of celebration.
The Runway Show
Models showcase their stunning outfits on a dimly lit stage during a fashion show. The central model wears a shimmering silver-lavender crop top and flowing pants with a sheer overlay, posing confidently for the crowd.
Navratri Celebrations
A group of friends celebrates Navratri, posing for a selfie. They are all smiling and holding dandiya sticks, with some making peace signs. Bright, blurred lights in the background enhance the festive atmosphere.
Moot Court Competition
A student, dressed in a formal suit, presents a case from a podium during a moot court competition. Fellow students in formal wear are seated in the audience, simulating a courtroom environment.
Collaborative Study Session
A group of six students from SGT University, dressed in a mix of formal and casual wear, are gathered on the steps, collaborating on a project using a laptop. They are all smiling and engaged, demonstrating teamwork and a shared passion for learning.
Filming a Project
Four female students are focused on a smartphone set up on a tripod, appearing to film or review a video project. They are collaborating closely, pointing at the screen and discussing their work, highlighting practical media education and teamwork.
Student Life at the Cafe
Students are seen socializing and relaxing inside a bustling cafe or university canteen. Groups of students are seated at tables, some in what appear to be uniforms or lab coats, enjoying a break from their studies. The counter in the foreground is stocked with disposable cups, water bottles, and other cafe supplies, with a world map visible on the wall in the background.