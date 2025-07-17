Canteens, Fests And Friendships: The Real Reasons Students Love College – In Pics

This collection of ten images provides a comprehensive look into the vibrant and multifaceted life at a university, likely in India. The photos capture students engaged in a wide range of activities, blending academic rigor with extracurricular and social pursuits. The gallery highlights educational activities such as a formal moot court competition, collaborative study sessions, and a practical media project. Culturally, the images showcase festive celebrations like a lively Diwali dance performance and a Navratri gathering. The social dimension of campus life is also evident, with students enjoying a relaxed moment at a cafe and participating in a college fair. Additionally, the photos document a fashion show, a street play on mental health awareness, and the excitement of a celebrity appearance by actor Akshay Kumar, collectively illustrating a dynamic, well-rounded, and engaging student experience.