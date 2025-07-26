Captures From The Kargil War Ground Zero: In Pics

Today marks 26 years of victory against the neighbouring country – Pakistan in the Kargil War. This day is marked as the Kargil Vijay Diwas – paying tribute to the martyrs of the war. This war was to erase the Pakistan intruders in the LOC.

Hostilities began when Pakistani troops disguised as Kashmiri militants infiltrated and occupied key heights on the Indian side of the LoC. The Pakistani action occurred during the harsh winter months when Indian posts were often unoccupied due to bad weather.

The Pakistani military appeared to be attempting to sever the link between Kashmir and Ladakh, draw attention to the Kashmir issue internationally, and create instability in the region. The Indian Army carried out “Operation Vijay” in response to the local incursions in attempts to recover the territory.

