Captures From The Kargil War Ground Zero: In Pics
Today marks 26 years of victory against the neighbouring country – Pakistan in the Kargil War. This day is marked as the Kargil Vijay Diwas – paying tribute to the martyrs of the war. This war was to erase the Pakistan intruders in the LOC.
Hostilities began when Pakistani troops disguised as Kashmiri militants infiltrated and occupied key heights on the Indian side of the LoC. The Pakistani action occurred during the harsh winter months when Indian posts were often unoccupied due to bad weather.
The Pakistani military appeared to be attempting to sever the link between Kashmir and Ladakh, draw attention to the Kashmir issue internationally, and create instability in the region. The Indian Army carried out “Operation Vijay” in response to the local incursions in attempts to recover the territory.
Vikram Batra - Kargil War Hero
Vikram Batra, also known as 'Sher Shah' was a National Legend and The Kargil War Hero who led The Indian Army to victory during Kargil War 1999. After capturing mountainous peaks during Kargil War, Vikram Batra radioed HQ with five words - “Yeh Dil Maange More!” It's the battlecry of a soldier who devoted his heart and life for India.
Jat Regiment Troops Triumph After Battle Of Tiger Hill
The Jat Regiment, one of the oldest and bravest infantry regiments in the Indian Army are known for their bravery and dedication. They played a crucial role in the battle of Tiger Hill which ultimately contributed to India's victory in the Kargil War.
Kargil War 1999 Victory
India declared victory in the Kargil War, 1999 by recapturing all the major mountain peak points in Line Of Control from the Pakistani intruders who had captured all the major mountain peak points in Dras, Ladakh, to create instability in the region.
Brave Soldiers Of Rajputana Rifles Prays To Mata Karni
Tololing War was one of the deadliest battles fought during The Kargil War, 1999. The 2nd battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, known for their unmatched courage, captured Tololing on June 12, 1999 and broke the stalemate in the Kargil War, making it one of the most crucial turning point of the Kargil War.
Indian Army Soldiers Hoists Indian Flag After Capturing Tiger Hill
After the capture of Tiger Hill peak, the Indian Army soldiers hoisted The Indian Flag over the Tiger Hill Top to celebrate India's victory over one of the most crucial battle during the Kargil War that led to India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War, 1999. This was a moment that truly etched India's victory.
Indian National Flag On Tiger Hill Top In Dras
The battle fought to recapture one of the crucial peak point, Tiger Hill Top, Dras, was the battle that gained India's victory over Pakistan in Kargil War, 1999. The battle of Tiger Hill is considered a major turning point in the Kargil War as Tiger Hill is one of the highest peaks in the area.
Captain Sachin Nimbalkar Hugging Lt. Avesh Kumar
Captain Sachin Nimbalkar was a young captain during the Kargil War when he was tasked to recapture the Tiger Hill Top from the east with his team. He led his team through hell and won. After his return from the battle, Lieutenant Avesh Kumar hugged him for his victory. Sachin Nimbalkar was awarded Vir Chakra for his bravery during the Kargil War.
Kargil War Medical Staff
During the Kargil War, medical staff worked relentlessly, treating wounded soldiers under extreme conditions. They performed emergency surgeries in made up shelters, without proper equipment, and risked their own lives to ensure every injured soldier received care.
Captain Anuj Nayyar - Jat Regiment Maha Vir Chakra Awardee
Captain Anuj Nayyar was a member of the 17th Jat Regiment and fought all the way through the Kargil War. He was martyred in the capture of Point 4875 during the Kargil War in 1999. Posthumously, he was awarded India's second-highest gallantry award, the Mahavir Chakra, for his valour during the Kargil War.