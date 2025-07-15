LIVE TV
Cardi B Shines in Rahul Mishra & Tanishq Diamonds at Paris Haute Couture Week 2025

At Paris Haute Couture Week 2025, Cardi B stunned the fashion world wearing a spectacular Rahul Mishra ensemble paired with sparkling Tanishq diamonds, beautifully spotlighting Indian luxury craftsmanship on the global stage.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 2:12 PM IST
Cardi B Shines in Rahul Mishra & Tanishq Diamonds at Paris Haute Couture Week 2025 - Photo Gallery
1/7

A Dazzling Moment in Paris

Cardi B stunned everyone with Paris Haute Couture Week 2025 with a stunning Rahul Mishra creation. She was adorned with gorgeous Tanishq diamond jewelry, thrilling fashion enthusiasts from across the globe.

2/7

Rahul Mishra's Masterpiece

Cardi B wore Rahul Mishra's creation. It had beautiful hand-embroidered motifs that were inspired by nature. This proved the designer's great talent and his storytelling through fabric.

3/7

Cardi B's catwalk appearance

Cardi B walked on Paris streets as if it were a catwalk fashion show. She showcased her amazing confidence and ability to make fashion statements that are remembered forever.

4/7

Emphasis on Indian Designers

This shows off Indian luxury to the world. It confirms the growing presence of Rahul Mishra and Tanishq in international fashion, and it honors India's focus on detail in one of the most watched areas of fashion.

5/7

The fans and fashion lovers respond.

Social media fans were amazed as fashion editors and enthusiasts complimented Cardi B's look, stating that it leaned into new celebrity fashion and ancient Indian art in perfect harmony.

6/7

The Strength of Tanishq Diamonds

She appeared breathtaking with sparkling Tanishq diamond jewelry, combining Indian luxury heritage and Cardi B's edgy fashion, creating a statement that blended luxury with cultural craftsmanship.

7/7

A Couture Legacy Moment

Cardi B's Paris Haute Couture Week 2025 outfit will be iconic for merging cultures. It shows how Indian fashion designers are changing the face of luxury fashion all over the world.

This photo gallery is based on publicly available information. This is purely for informational and editorial purposes.

