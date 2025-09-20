LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul donal trump Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Celebrate Navratri With These Mouthwatering Sattvik Fasting Dishes To Try

Celebrate Navratri With These Mouthwatering Sattvik Fasting Dishes To Try

Navratri is almost here, and you know what that means—nine days of devotion, dance, and yes, fasting! If you’re gearing up to keep the traditional 9-day fast, you’re probably wondering, “What on earth can I eat that’s tasty and allowed?” Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered! Welcome to this delicious photo gallery filled with sattvik Navratri dishes that are as flavorful as they are fasting-friendly.

From crispy kuttu puris to creamy makhana kheer, these recipes will keep your energy up and your taste buds happy. Whether you’re a fasting newbie or a pro at navigating the no-onion, no-garlic zone, there’s something here to satisfy every craving. So, ready to spice up your Navratri menu without breaking the rules? Dive in, get inspired, and let your fasting feast begin!

(Disclaimer: All images used in this gallery are sourced from publicly available platforms and are intended for informational and educational purposes only.)

By: Last Updated: September 20, 2025 | 2:53 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Sabudana Khichdi
1/8

Sabudana Khichdi

Made from soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, and mild spices—light and easy to digest.

Kuttu Ki Puri with Aloo Sabzi
2/8

Kuttu Ki Puri with Aloo Sabzi

Deep-fried buckwheat flour puris paired with simple spiced potato curry, perfect for fasting days.

Singhare Ka Halwa
3/8

Singhare Ka Halwa

A sweet dish made from water chestnut flour, ghee, and jaggery, nutritious and pure.

Makhana Kheer
4/8

Makhana Kheer

A creamy pudding made from fox nuts (makhana), milk, and nuts, ideal for a sattvik sweet treat.

Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Curry
5/8

Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Curry

Light and easy-to-digest curry made with bottle gourd and mild spices.

Vrat Wale Aloo
6/8

Vrat Wale Aloo

Simple spiced potatoes cooked with rock salt and cumin—filling and tasty.

Samak Rice Pulao
7/8

Samak Rice Pulao

Barnyard millet cooked with vegetables and mild spices, a fasting favorite.

Cucumber Raita
8/8

Cucumber Raita

Cooling yogurt mixed with grated cucumber and rock salt, refreshing and sattvik

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS