Celebrate Navratri With These Mouthwatering Sattvik Fasting Dishes To Try
Navratri is almost here, and you know what that means—nine days of devotion, dance, and yes, fasting! If you’re gearing up to keep the traditional 9-day fast, you’re probably wondering, “What on earth can I eat that’s tasty and allowed?” Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered! Welcome to this delicious photo gallery filled with sattvik Navratri dishes that are as flavorful as they are fasting-friendly.
From crispy kuttu puris to creamy makhana kheer, these recipes will keep your energy up and your taste buds happy. Whether you’re a fasting newbie or a pro at navigating the no-onion, no-garlic zone, there’s something here to satisfy every craving. So, ready to spice up your Navratri menu without breaking the rules? Dive in, get inspired, and let your fasting feast begin!
(Disclaimer: All images used in this gallery are sourced from publicly available platforms and are intended for informational and educational purposes only.)
Sabudana Khichdi
Made from soaked tapioca pearls, peanuts, and mild spices—light and easy to digest.
Kuttu Ki Puri with Aloo Sabzi
Deep-fried buckwheat flour puris paired with simple spiced potato curry, perfect for fasting days.
Singhare Ka Halwa
A sweet dish made from water chestnut flour, ghee, and jaggery, nutritious and pure.
Makhana Kheer
A creamy pudding made from fox nuts (makhana), milk, and nuts, ideal for a sattvik sweet treat.
Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Curry
Light and easy-to-digest curry made with bottle gourd and mild spices.
Vrat Wale Aloo
Simple spiced potatoes cooked with rock salt and cumin—filling and tasty.
Samak Rice Pulao
Barnyard millet cooked with vegetables and mild spices, a fasting favorite.
Cucumber Raita
Cooling yogurt mixed with grated cucumber and rock salt, refreshing and sattvik