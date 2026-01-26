Celebrate Republic Day: Iconic Patriotic Movies You Must Watch!
The Republic Day celebration requires you to watch these films which showcase the determination of our national heroes and the essential character of our country through their depiction of historical courage and current revolutionary movements.
Border 2 (2026)
Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, this multi-front epic expands on the original’s legacy by showcasing the combined bravery of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Sunny Deol returns to lead a new generation of soldiers, delivering a high-decibel tribute to inter-service unity and national sacrifice.
120 Bahadur (2026)
This gritty war drama recreates the legendary Battle of Rezang La from the 1962 Sino-Indian War, where 120 Indian soldiers made a heroic last stand against thousands of enemies. Farhan Akhtar portrays Major Shaitan Singh, capturing the raw courage of a small company that refused to retreat from the freezing heights of Ladakh.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
Following the 2016 terror attacks, this film tracks the meticulous planning and execution of a high-stakes retaliatory strike deep behind enemy lines. Vicky Kaushal’s intense performance highlights the tactical brilliance of the Special Forces and redefined modern patriotic cinema with the iconic "How’s the Josh?" energy.
Shershaah (2021)
The film tells the deeply moving true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC), whose fearless leadership during the 1999 Kargil War earned him the codename "Shershaah." It beautifully balances his charming personal life with his ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield, immortalizing his victory cry, "Yeh Dil Maange More!"
Rang De Basanti (2006)
A group of cynical college students finds their lives transformed when they are cast in a documentary about India’s legendary freedom fighters. After a personal tragedy caused by government corruption, they realize that the spirit of revolution is not a thing of the past and decide to take a stand for their country.