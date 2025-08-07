Celebrating National Handloom Day: A Tapestry of Culture and Tradition

On the 7th of August every year, we celebrate the National Handloom Day, a day to appreciate the richness of the industry of handlooms in India and the handloom weavers who have nurtured the skills of traditional weaving through the years. It is celebrated to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement of 1905, which promoted local goods and handlooms that they referred to as a symbol of self-help and nationalism. An Indian handloom is not the cloth into which it is spun, or rather the art and custom which goes with it: the divergence of culture and craft, the lessons it could convey, the superiority of each. Be that the homely Kanchipuram silks of Tamil Nadu or the intricate Jamdani of Bengal, all weaves are the narration of origins, as well as know-how. It is a means of showing an appreciative nod to such timeless art forms as well as to those whose presence maintains it through skill, diligence, and tradition through the protection offered in the National Handloom Day.

This list introduces you to some of the various and unique handlooms around India.