Celebrating Radhika Apte Birthday : Powerful Iconic Performances Through The years
It is the birthday of Radhika Apte who was Born on September 7, 1985, hence Radhika Apte is an iconic Indian actress with diversity and power of representation on both film and web platforms. She has achieved a unique trail to herself by not only featuring in big blockbusters, but also in movies of independent nature which are largely critically reviewed movies where she often finds herself taking up a role that is bold and uncharacteristic.
The skill of Apte to create rich and deep characters through conviction has brought her much fame and the name of one of the most powerful talents of the industry. She has acted in various languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and English, and this depicts how broad and committed she is to her profession. In her thought-provoking dramas and thrillers, her roles always complicate the norms of society and fascinate people. Let’s look at the iconic performances of Radhika Apte.
Parched
In this 2015 film, Apte played Lajjo, a woman in an abusive marriage in a patriarchal society. The role was lauded for its powerful and emotional portrayal of female oppression in rural India.
Andhadhun
In this 2018 black comedy crime thriller, she played Sophie, a compassionate woman who becomes entangled in a series of dark and unexpected events with a blind pianist. Her performance was noted for doing justice to her limited screen time.
Phobia
In this 2016 psychological thriller, Apte's performance as Mehak, a woman suffering from agoraphobia, is considered one of her most intense and brilliant.
Manjhi - The Mountain Man
In this 2015 biopic, Apte played Phaguniya, the wife of Dashrath Manjhi. Her character's death becomes the catalyst for Manjhi to carve a path through a mountain.
Lust Stories
In this 2018 Netflix anthology film, Apte starred in a segment as a college professor who has a complicated affair with her student. Her portrayal of the character's mental conflict, guilt, and emotions was highly praised.