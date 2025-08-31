LIVE TV
  Parineeti Chopra, Rajkumar Rao and More Celebrities Pregnant in 2025

Parineeti Chopra, Rajkumar Rao and More Celebrities Pregnant in 2025

In 2025, many celebrity couples are announcing pregnancies and leaving fans surprised. Social media is buzzing with adorable pregnancy announcements and photoshoots of stars. Fans are showering love to their favorite couples. Here is a list of the most famous Bollywood couples expecting in 2025, giving fans a peek into their happy journey.

By: Last Updated: August 31, 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha
1/8

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha

This couple announced pregnancy with a "1+1=3" cake on Instagram in August. They are the most talked-about couples of this year.

Rajkumar Rao & Patralekhaa
2/8

Rajkumar Rao & Patralekhaa

They announced pregnancy in the month of July and are expecting their first baby together. Fans love them as the "real couple goals" of Bollywood industry.

Radhika Apte & Benedict Taylor
3/8

Radhika Apte & Benedict Taylor

Radhika Apte is a rising Bollywood star, seen in many Netflix web series. Benedict Taylor is a London-based musician. They announced pregnancy in late 2024 and are expecting their first child in 2025. Fans adore her for balancing personal life and films.

Malvika Raaj & Pranav Bagga
4/8

Malvika Raaj & Pranav Bagga

Malvika Raaj played young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and gained fame for that role. She and her husband announced their first pregnancy on social media in May 2025.

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan
5/8

Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan

They shared the news of expecting their first child in June 2025. The Khan family is excited about the baby's arrival.

Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi
6/8

Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi

They shared their pregnancy news after two years of marriage. It is hugely celebrated in South Indian cinema circles.

Gauhar Khan pregnancy
7/8

Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan is a former Bigg Boss winner and Zaid Darbar is a social media influencer. They are expecting their second child this year. They are known for their fun and creative announcement posts.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

