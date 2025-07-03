Live Tv
TRENDING |
  Celebrities who still balance their youthful appearance even after getting pregnant: From Jenifer to Helle Berry

Celebrities who still balance their youthful appearance even after getting pregnant: From Jenifer to Helle Berry

Many celebrities continue to look youthful even after becoming mothers, often due to a combination of genetics, healthy lifestyles, skincare routines, and access to professional wellness support. Advancements in beauty treatments and cosmetic procedures can also play a role in preserving youthful looks.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 8:43 PM IST
Celebrities who still balance their youthful appearance even after getting pregnant: From Jenifer to Helle Berry - Gallery Image
1/7

Jenifer Lopez

Even after becoming a mother to twins, she continues to defy age. Her flawless skin, toned body, and high energy performances show no signs of slowing down.

Celebrities who still balance their youthful appearance even after getting pregnant: From Jenifer to Helle Berry - Gallery Image
2/7

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World and mother of one, Aishwarya Rai, still captivates with her timeless beauty. Her radiant skin and gorgeous presence make her look ageless.

Celebrities who still balance their youthful appearance even after getting pregnant: From Jenifer to Helle Berry - Gallery Image
3/7

Beyonce

After giving birth to three children, Beyonce still shines with youth and vibrancy. She balances motherhood and stardom with style and strength.

Celebrities who still balance their youthful appearance even after getting pregnant: From Jenifer to Helle Berry - Gallery Image
4/7

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena embraced motherhood twice and still maintains her youthful charm. She quickly returned to work after both pregnancies.

Celebrities who still balance their youthful appearance even after getting pregnant: From Jenifer to Helle Berry - Gallery Image
5/7

Blake Lively

Blake Lively, mom of four, continues to wow fans with her radiant beauty. Her fun personality and glowing apperance make her look as young as ever.

Celebrities who still balance their youthful appearance even after getting pregnant: From Jenifer to Helle Berry - Gallery Image
6/7

Shakira

Shakira, mother of two, keeps looking energetic in her performances and toned figure. Her radiant smile and curls show that she is still in her 20tees era.

Celebrities who still balance their youthful appearance even after getting pregnant: From Jenifer to Helle Berry - Gallery Image
7/7

Helle Berry

Ever after becoming mom later in life, she looks fierce. Her flawless skin and fitness routine inspire women of all ages.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Beauty comes in many forms at every stage of life.

Celebrities who still balance their youthful appearance even after getting pregnant: From Jenifer to Helle Berry - Gallery Image

