Celebrities Who Survived Child Abuse: In Photos, Stars Who Bravely Shared Their Painful Past

Celebrities across industries have come forward to courageously share their traumatic experiences with child abuse, turning personal pain into powerful advocacy. From Akshay Kumar and Kalki Koechlin to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Pakistani-American actor Somy Ali, Hollywood star Ashley Judd, and TV actress Jaya Bhattacharya, many have spoken publicly about surviving sexual and physical abuse in their childhood.

By breaking the silence, these public figures are helping to dismantle stigma, inspire survivors to seek support, and push for stronger awareness and protection for children everywhere.

(Photo Credits: Instagram official handles of Anurag Kashyap Akshay Kumar, Kalki Koechlin, Jaya Bhattacharya, Somy Ali. Wiki )