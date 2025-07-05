Celebrities You Won’t Believe Have an OnlyFans Account

Brooke Candy Leaves Mainstream Media for OnlyFans

Songwriter Brooke Candy, known for her work on the Oscar-winning film Anora, announced to Page Six that she is leaving mainstream media to join OnlyFans. She expressed, “This new chapter allows me to share my vision freely, without judgment. For years, I’ve faced censorship on platforms not designed for artists like me—those who celebrate sexuality and push artistic boundaries. I've never conformed to fit someone else’s limits.”