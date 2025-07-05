Celebrities You Won’t Believe Have an OnlyFans Account
In recent years, a growing number of celebrities—including Lily Allen, Denise Richards, and Carmen Electra—have joined OnlyFans, a platform widely known for NSFW content. Launched in 2016 and booming during the pandemic, OnlyFans became a key income source for sex workers seeking autonomy. While it’s used for various content, the site is primarily popular for adult material, with both creators and stars cashing in.
Amanda Bynes Joins OnlyFans in 2025
In spring 2025, Amanda Bynes launched her OnlyFans account under the username “@amandapandapandapanda1.” She clarified in an April announcement via Hello that her content would not be X-rated, stating, “I’m on OnlyFans to chat with my fans through DMs. I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join.” Subscription prices range from $5 to $50 a month.
Brooke Candy Leaves Mainstream Media for OnlyFans
Songwriter Brooke Candy, known for her work on the Oscar-winning film Anora, announced to Page Six that she is leaving mainstream media to join OnlyFans. She expressed, “This new chapter allows me to share my vision freely, without judgment. For years, I’ve faced censorship on platforms not designed for artists like me—those who celebrate sexuality and push artistic boundaries. I've never conformed to fit someone else’s limits.”
Kate Nash Launches "BUTTS 4 Tour Buses" on OnlyFans
Singer Kate Nash has recently launched an OnlyFans account to help finance her tour, titled “BUTTS 4 Tour Buses.” She plans to share photos of her backside and offers subscriptions to her fans for $10 a month.
Cardi B's Successful OnlyFans Journey
Cardi B joined OnlyFans in 2021, creating exclusive behind-the-scenes content. She reportedly earned an impressive $112 million on the platform during her first year.
Drea de Matteo Joins OnlyFans in 2023
Drea de Matteo, known for her role in The Sopranos, joined OnlyFans in August 2023 and has already garnered attention with her stunning photos.
Iggy Azalea Joins OnlyFans for "Hotter Than Hell" Collaboration
On January 13, rapper Iggy Azalea revealed that she has joined the NSFW platform. As part of the “Hotter Than Hell X OnlyFans” collaboration, the Australian artist plans to share exclusive and uncensored photos, videos, music, illustrations, and poetry.