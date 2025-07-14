LIVE TV
  Celebrity Cheating Exposed During Love Story Promotions: The Dark Side of On Screen Chemistry

Celebrity Cheating Exposed During Love Story Promotions: The Dark Side of On Screen Chemistry

This gallery uncovers the irony of celebrity love stories promoted on screen while cheating scandals unraveled off screen. As the stars smiled for cameras, their personal lives told a different, more dramatic story. This reminds fans that not all love stories have fairy tail endings.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders

Scandal during snow white and the huntsman
While promoting their movie, Kristen Stewart was caught in a media storm when photos surfaced of her kissing the film's married director, Rupert Sanders. At that time, she was dating Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut

Office screen drama during Krrish 3
They were never officially a couple but Kanagana claimed she was in relationship with Hrithik during and after Krrish 3. Hrithik was married, leading many to belive the timing was more than just coincidence. It also sparked so many questions about their real relationship.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Sparks on Mr. And Mrs. Smith
Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston when he began filming Mr. And Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie. As they promoted the steamy action romance, rumors of their real life affair exploded.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Love triangle behind Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
Ranbir Kapoor was dating Deepika Padukone when he started filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani with Katrina. As Film's promotions rolled out, rumors of cheating emerged.

Jude Law and Sienna Miller

Cheating Exposed amid Alfie Hype
UK's favorite celebrity couples after starting together in Alfie. But the fairytale crumbled when Judge was caught cheating with his children's nanny during the film's publicity.

Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra

Whisper During Rockstar Frame
They never made public, Nargis Fakhri was rumored to be involved with Uday Chopra while she was till linked to her Rockstar co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Headlines during romance promotions
While Shilpa Shetty promoted several romantic ventures post marriage, her husband Raj Kundra faced cheating rumors. The timing of public affection and private controversies was hard to ignore.

Disclaimer: The content provided in this is just for entertainment purposes and not do defame anyone.

